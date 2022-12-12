Several million viewers watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade on television each year (22.3 million this year, according to broadcast ratings). A crowd of around 3 million view it from the streets of Manhattan along the route from the Upper West Side to Herald Square. But while Macy’s is considered one of the world’s largest parades only around 6,500 people get to participate.
Waconia High School graduate Mason Machtemes was one of the parade participants this year.
Machtemes marched with the 300-member-strong Pride of the Dakotas marching band out of South Dakota State University. Only about a dozen marching bands are selected each year for the Thanksgiving Day parade, and band directors need to submit an application several years in advance to be chosen for the honor.
Machtemes plays snare drums with the Pride of the Dakotas drumline, which he successfully auditioned for in his freshman year at SDSU. An active musician in high school and member of the acclaimed Waconia Marching Band, Machtemes was used to street marching and performing in front of crowds, but not the likes of the throngs in New York City
The SDSU band played enthusiastically along the entire 2 ½ - mile route and also performed at other venues during their stay in New York that band members called rewarding and exhausting.
Band members learned nearly a year in advance that they had been selected for the parade, and Mason’s parents Clark Machtemes and Kathy Oliphant booked reservations to New York to join the spectator throng.
That meant lining up on the boulevard at 6 a.m. for parade that didn’t begin until 10 and wouldn’t reach their location until two hours after that. As the morning continued the crowd surged, although Machtemes said parade-goers were largely respectful and New York City police helpful.
During their stay, the parents also walked the Brooklyn Bridge; the High Line, the city’s transformed freight line elevated park; and took in the other sights of NYC. Machtemes, organizer and lead musician of local band Traveled Ground, also got to spend some time at a famous guitar shop in Greenwich Village.
Their trip took an unexpected detour to the crowded emergency room of a New York City hospital when Kathy suffered from a kidney stone that took a “hellish” nine hours to pass. She recovered in time for the parade.
“We don’t know how good the medical care is we’ve got it here,” Machtemes said in retrospect.
The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade began in 1924 and has been broadcast on NBC television since 1952. In addition to the marching bands, the parade also includes giant balloons, floats, and other musical performances
While Machtemes is not a regular viewer – “can’t sit still that long,” he said – he was able to hang in there for the entire live version of the parade, and said he was impressed with the giant balloons too even if he didn’t recognize all of the characters.
Oh, and the parents did spot their son from the crowd and under all the band uniform hats, giving a yell and getting a glance and a smile in return.
