Several million viewers watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade on television each year (22.3 million this year, according to broadcast ratings). A crowd of around 3 million view it from the streets of Manhattan along the route from the Upper West Side to Herald Square. But while Macy’s is considered one of the world’s largest parades only around 6,500 people get to participate.

Waconia High School graduate Mason Machtemes was one of the parade participants this year.

