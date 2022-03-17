Actors Austin and Brie Stole are real-life husband and wife, so it should be a breeze to play those roles on stage, right?
Actually, it helps, they say, because the chemistry, the trust, plus the chance to rehearse are right there.
The pair with local connections are playing the leading roles of Alice Murphy and Jimmy Rae Dobbs in Broadway’s Bright Star to be staged by the Chaska Valley Theatre March 10-27.
Austin Stole graduated from Waconia High School in 2011, and has been performing in community and professional theater venues for the past several years, including the nearby Old Log and on Norwegian Cruise Lines. His wife Brie graduated from Chaska High School in 2008 and is a veteran community theater performer.
Together they are teaming up in “Bright Star,” a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and ’40s. Inspired by a true story, the show features a Tony award-nominated score by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell.
The story line goes like this:
When literary editor Alice Murphy meets a young soldier just home from World War II, he awakens her longing for the child she once lost. Haunted by their unique connection, Alice sets out on a journey to understand her past—and what she finds has the power to transform both of their lives.
With beautiful melodies and powerfully moving characters, the story unfolds as a rich tapestry of deep emotion, according to promoters. Reviewers have called it “an uplifting theatrical journey that holds you tightly in its grasp…as refreshingly genuine as it is daringly hopeful.”
Brie Stole says it’s her favorite role since she has been performing as a child.
Austin Stole agrees that it’s a good story and says he’s thrilled to be back on stage after COVID-19 shut down many theater venues for upwards of two years, including his cruise line gig – although he says he doesn’t expect to be returning to the stage professionally because of the time commitment. In fact, he is training to become an airline pilot.
Like his spouse, he is satisfied performing now in community theater roles.
The pair actually formed a love interest while playing those characters in 2016 in a community theater production of “Catch Me If You Can.” They became engaged in 2018 performing in “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” which Austin Stole calls his favorite role.
Now married, they take the stage as husband and wife for Bright Star.
Both actors say they are “pretty good” about separating their roles so they are not taking their characters home or their marriage on stage.
The pair are joined by another cast member from Waconia – Jackie Olson, a 2003 WHS graduate, who has also performed in other professional and community theater. She has a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in musical theatre from MSU-Mankato and has been acting professionally around the Twin Cities and New York City since 2007.
Olson plays the role of Lucy Grant, a junior editor and modern working woman who is also provocative and a flirt.
In her day job, Olson is now a music and theater teacher at St. Joe’s STEM School in Waconia, and says her aim is to bring more interest in theater to the community.
Chaska Valley Family Theatre has provided opportunities for families to experience theater together — both on and off the stage — for over 25 years.
Performances for Bright Star are at 7 p.m. March 10-13, 17-20, and 24-26. There will also be four matinees at 2 p.m. on March 12, 20, 26 and 27. All performances will be held at Chaska Community Center Theatre, 1661 Park Ridge Drive, Chaska.
Adult tickets are $20 and student/senior tickets are $15. Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased online at www.cvft.org.
