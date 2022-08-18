An agricultural product with roots dating back to the 18th century is getting renewed attention, and Waconia could be a hub for production.
The product is hemp.
Hemp Acres opened in 2017 as a small-scale operation on a farm near Waconia with Charles Levine becoming one of the first licensed hemp growers and the first licensed processor in Minnesota. Just three years later, Hemp Acres expanded to a 37,000 square-foot warehouse on Mill Lane in Waconia, which had been part of Milltronics USA, Inc. And last month, the burgeoning operation marked an expansion and grand opening with visits from Gov. Tim Walz and Twin Cities media.
Hemp Acres is now the largest hemp food producer in the nation and the only processor in the nation to handle all three commodities derived from the hemp plant: grain ingredients, botanical extracts like cannabinoids and CBD products, and fiber.
The growth is an outcome of changing legislation around hemp and a founder who has immersed himself in the plant, learning about hemp’s history, nutritional properties, sustainable nature, how to grow hemp, how to process hemp, and hemp’s many applications.
“I love farming, that’s my passion,” Levine said. But he also has an entrepreneurial side and big ideas for hemp.
He farms east of Waconia on land his grandparents owned and raised black angus. He has another set of grandparents who started Penny’s Super Market which grew to become large grocery retailer SuperValu. Buoyed by those genes and background, Levine is now on a mission to widely introduce hemp back into American life.
He points out that hemp was historically used among early settlers for clothes, rope, paper, medicines and food. The Midwest was once known as the hemp belt of America, and during the brief re-legalization of hemp in the 1940s it was widely used for rope and canvas to help support the war effort.
Hemp refers to all varieties of the species cannabis sativa, which is where the term canvas comes from, according to Levine. But cannabis also has ties to marijuana – the difference is THC content – and Levine notes that hemp has been “demonized” on repeated occasions starting in the early 1900s when special interests like textile and paper manufacturers began to tie the plant to drug use and lobbied against it to protect their industries.
The regulation of hemp linked to marijuana continued until recent years when hemp started to catch on in the organic market as an edible and a fiber in textiles. At the same time, farmers in Kentucky looking to find a crop to replace tobacco began pushing for the legalization of hemp in the U.S.
A 2014 federal farm bill allowed state departments of agriculture and institutions of higher education to administer pilot programs to research the production and marketing of hemp. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture started a hemp program in 2017, and a 2018 farm bill amendment removed hemp from the Controlled Substances Act allowing it to be legally grown nationwide.
Margaret Wiatrowski, who led the Minnesota department of ag program then, is now Hemp Acres’ general manager.
She explains that the Minnesota law that took effect July 1 legalizing edibles containing small amounts of hemp-derived THC caused an explosive increase in demand and brought considerable attention to the business. Yet ironically, only a fraction Hemp Acres’ volume, maybe 10 percent, is cannabinoids – 90 percent is the stalk, fiber and food.
And that’s what excites Levine.
“This is our bamboo,” Levin said, noting that fast growing plant has a long history of being used in China for multiple purposes such as construction material, fiber and food.
It’s the same in the United States with hemp.
Hemp Acres produces several plant-based ingredients that can be used in food items like cooking oil, salad dressings, cereals, milks and creamers, and beverages, also cosmetics.
In terms of industrial materials, Hemp Acres produces a raw material called hemp hurd. It’s the inner woody core of the hemp plant. Chipped into small pieces and mixed with a lime binder and water, it can be turned into a construction material called hempcrete. Hurd also can be used in plastics, alternative lumber, insulation, filters and packaging.
There’s a company in Bismarck, N.D., making concrete-like homes from hemp and another company in Kentucky producing hemp lumber.
Hemp Acres also produces a product called hemp seed oil that can be used to produce a weatherproof paint which is also biodegradable. And hemp fiber has many uses including textiles, erosion barriers, fiberglass, and one Levine is especially excited about: batteries.
In addition to farming, Levine also has background as an electrician and he sees a day when hemp fiber can be processed into supercapacitors in energy storage systems.
“We have enough electricity generation in this country,” Levine said. “What we need is storage.”
He foresees a day when hemp could become a key component of cheaper, safer, better-performing, and more environmentally friendly electric vehicle batteries than current elements like lithium.
In fact, more broadly Levine appreciates the sustainability aspects of hemp. Hemp products are biodegradable, and from a farming perspective the plant captures large amounts of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. It requires little water to grow and also replenishes nutrients to help improve soil health.
Levine’s hemp farm operation is small. He used it primarily as an incubator to prove his hemp processing concept. So, Hemp Acres is enrolling farmers across the Midwest to grow hemp. There are currently only 1,000-2,000 acres of hemp production in Minnesota and less than 200,000 acres nationwide, according to production reports, as corn and soybeans dominate the market and fetch higher prices.
But Levine points out that hemp fits well into a diverse crop rotation, has low water input and can outcompete weeds, and he’s hoping that with a growing hemp products market it will become more attractive to farmers. He could use 30,000 acres in hemp to support Hemp Acres operations, which so far, he has bankrolled himself through loans and sales.
But lately, he has been talking to the likes of large multinational food processor Archer-Daniels -Midland (ADM) and applied science innovator 3M to help take hemp the next step.
Hemp’s history in America dates back centuries, Levin says, yet hemp in the 21st century is uncharted territory. And Hemp Acres is on a mission to bring hemp back to American life.
