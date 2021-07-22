In March, the Waconia Marching Band and other high school bands around the state weren’t sure if there would be marching band season due to lingering pandemic restrictions. By June 1, there was a full slate of parades and events on the calendar.
It was then that Waconia band members also learned their beloved band director John Pohland would be departing after the season for a position at New Prague High School after 15 years here.
The pandemic was hard on marching band programs, with the uncertainties depleting participant numbers up to 40 percent in some schools, Pohland said, and he indicated that given the situation his own students “could have packed it in.” Nor would he blame them.
They didn’t.
“Big Black” was back 140 members strong with only a slight dip in participation from previous years. And while there were no formal head-to-head band competitions in 2021 due to the varying levels of program involvement, Waconia earned mostly superior ratings from judges in parades this season for their program “Paint it Black.”
“I try not to compare bands, but I’ve never seen a group of kids work any harder than this group,” Pohland said. And he called their last parade July 4th in Chanhassen and an end of the year recognition program last week at Waconia High School an “amazing finale.”
Pohland’s departure announcement and the final program drew a range of emotions from parents, alums and the current students he inspired. He got caught up in those emotions too.
The position of Waconia instrumental music teacher was Pohland’s first and only job to date, and he says he fully expected to finish his career here. He called the Waconia Marching Band community his family.
But now he’s got a wife of two years, Mary Kate, and his own family. The husband-wife managed to work out living/commuter arrangements while she was employed in Bloomington and he here, but now she has a promotion with Federated Insurance in Owatonna, so he started searching for positions closer to make it work.
Pohland couldn’t find any teaching positions that appealed to him at first, and even after landing on a good match with New Prague High School, which is similar in size to WHS, he says he was still second-guessing the decision on the eve of the marching band’s first performance.
But now it’s official, and the couple are building a house in the Elko/New Market area.
It’s been a year of big transitions for Pohland. He also started running last year during COVID-19 to try to lose weight and retain his sanity while teaching online. His steady running led to participation in a 5K last fall, which he says he was just glad to finish. He kept pushing and eventually ran in a 10k, a half marathon, and this spring at Grandma’s Marathon in Duluth, crossing the finish line with teaching colleague Wayne Trapp.
Pohland lately has been dealing with end of the school year tasks, like coordinating the washing of sweaty band uninforms with parent volunteers while shuttling between Waconia and New Prague where he starts Aug. 1.
The New Prague program is in its infancy, but Pohland said it would be a dream to come full circle with that marching band and return to the Lake Waconia Band Festival.
“Waconia will always have a special place in my heart.”
