The last note and drum beat have sounded on another Waconia Marching Band season and by all accounts it was another successful summer for “Big Black,” also its first-year director Nick Hansberry.

The band’s fractured fairytale show “Once” resonated with parade-goers and judges, and Waconia marched away with grand champion or superior awards in all but one competition in which it participated: Benson, Milaca, Owatonna and Alexandria. Meanwhile, the marching band’s section groups – drum majors, color guard, percussion and winds all captured at least one caption award during the season.

