The last note and drum beat have sounded on another Waconia Marching Band season and by all accounts it was another successful summer for “Big Black,” also its first-year director Nick Hansberry.
The band’s fractured fairytale show “Once” resonated with parade-goers and judges, and Waconia marched away with grand champion or superior awards in all but one competition in which it participated: Benson, Milaca, Owatonna and Alexandria. Meanwhile, the marching band’s section groups – drum majors, color guard, percussion and winds all captured at least one caption award during the season.
It was also a season of several full circle moments. Among them:
• Waconia graduate and former band member Cambria Jacobs, now band director at New York Mills, leading her group at the Lake Waconia Band Festival.
• Another Waconia band alum, Sam Wood, who served in the Marines, raising the flag at a Minnesota Twins game as the Waconia Marching Band performed the National Anthem.
• Hansberry returning to his hometown of Alexandria with the Waconia band capturing top honors at the VIkingland Band Festival.
“I was very excited to be back in my hometown and it was a powerful moment to be on the streets with my kids knowing that my middle school and high school band directors help organize that festival,” Hansberry said. “They were an important influence on me and I hope that I can provide a sliver of influence on my students.”
A final full-circle moment was the marching band traveling to Colorado, where Hansberry had previously served as band director at Arvada West High School in Arvada, Colo.
While in Denver, the band performed at Elitch Gardens Amusement Park after a long bus ride and the Park Hill neighborhood on July 4th, earning raves from parade-goers for a “very different style of marching” than what is performed in Colorado band circles, Hansberry said.
There was no time for catching up with old acquaintances though, the Waconia band director noted. The band returned soon after from the whirlwind tour, which also included visits Estes Park and Colorado Springs, and wrapped up the season with its end-of-the year banquet on Wednesday, July 6.
There Hansberry acknowledged accomplishments and hard work of students and assistant directors, particularly the leadership of 25 graduating seniors.
“These students gave up a big chunk of their summer after graduation when they could be doing others things instead of attending early morning practice and parade commitments,” Hansberry said. “That’s a tribute to them and the impact the band program has on students, and I appreciate their leadership and helping a new director like me.”
For Hansberry, the summer music season continues. At the end of the month, he heads to Nashville to help guide the Music City Drum & Bugle Corps before returning to Waconia and the beginning of a new school year, and starting work with assistants Phil Snyder and Allison Wilmes on next year’s show.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.