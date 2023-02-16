The streets of Waconia aren’t clear enough for marching yet, but it’s not too early to talk about marching band.
This year is the 50th anniversary of the Waconia Marching Band, and band directors and volunteers are pulling together a series of activities to mark the golden season.
The focal point will be the Lake Waconia Band Festival, according 50th anniversary booster committee member Jeremy Baker, who has had three children in the marching band program, two current and one alum.
Event organizers are hoping to pull together an alumni band to start the festival, this year on June 17, and bring back former band directors to serve as grand marshals and section leaders. They already have two songs picked out – the classic march Stars and Stripes, and Grandioso, a march performed by earlier Waconia bands every year up until the md-1990s, according to alumni.
Former band members who no longer have their instruments or have other reasons for not playing are still encouraged to march with the alumni band at the festival.
After years of band parents fitting, hemming and washing uniforms, band boosters also are hoping to secure new uniforms to be unveiled at the show. Plans are to fundraise the $80,000-$100,000 necessary to replace the 200 much-worn current uniforms, which boosters estimate to be at least 15 years old.
Organizers are looking for donations, sponsorships and are staging other opportunities to raise the money, such as the band’s annual plant sale and the sale of band merchandise.
A 50th anniversary logo patch is being designed to mark the marching band milestone year that will be featured on apparel, according to Baker.
Watch for a life-size marching band member cutout to see how sales are going toward the goal.
Organizers also are looking for band memorabilia to display at the band festival – awards and programs from past events, and souvenirs from past marching band trips.
The Waconia Marching Band got its start during the 1973-1974 school year with 85 original members. The band finished in third place at its first ever competition in Willmar, Minn., according to a historical timeline compiled by volunteers.
Since then, the marching band has built years of success and grew into the large band “Big Black,” typically 165-175 members strong, that it is known as today. Among some past highlights:
The marching band performed at the Minneapolis Aquatennial grand day and torchlight parades in 1975, and was grand champion at the State Fair parade that year.
Waconia performed at President Gerald Ford’s reception for Queen Elizabeth in 1977 and was the first high school marching band to be invited to perform at a Minnesota Vikings game two consecutive years.
The band was selected to the Fiesta Bowl in 1985, and yearly began to travel and perform at festivals and July 4th parades in cities across the nation. To band members, the trip (this year it’s Chicago) and show announcements are much anticipated each year.
With the 50th marching band season approaching, alums also are being encouraged to share some reflections on these pages in the weeks leading up to the festival. A band alumni Facebook page will be used to get the word out and share observations. Alums also are being invited to the kickoff park performance scheduled for June 7 after the 2023 band returns from marching band camp.
For current band members, the show already has been selected – one that was slated for the cancelled 2020 COVID year titled “Don’t rain on our parade.”
The first 2023 marching band season organizational meeting is scheduled for this month and rehearsals start right after spring break in March.
The anniversary booster committee consists of Roxanne Kuerschner, Shawna Thayer, Kari Sell, Anitra Trapp, and Jeremy Baker. The band and color guard directors are Nick Hansberry, Phil Snyder, Sue Snorek, Alli Wilmes, Jake Esterberg, and Addie Mease.
