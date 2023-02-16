WMB 2022 horns.jpg

The Waconia High School marching band is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.  (Submitted photos)

The streets of Waconia aren’t clear enough for marching yet, but it’s not too early to talk about marching band.

This year is the 50th anniversary of the Waconia Marching Band, and band directors and volunteers are pulling together a series of activities to mark the golden season.

