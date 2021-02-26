Blood centers and hospitals report they are in critical need of blood at this time, and on Monday, March 1, the Waconia Knights of Columbus are teaming up with 11 other faith groups on a “Waconia area interfaith blood drive” for Memorial Blood Centers.
The blood drive is being held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ridgeview medical trailer at 240 Highway 5 in Waconia across the street from the hospital at what had been a Holiday gas station.
Memorial Blood Centers will set up two mobile units at the Waconia location that day, according to Alicia Northenscold, account manager with Memorial’s blood resources group. The Ridgeview trailer will be a check-in and recovery location for blood donors. Blood will be drawn in Memorial’s adjacent mobile units.
Memorial Blood Centers is a major blood supplier to Ridgeview, Northenscold notes, and Memorial’s blood banks were recently tapped to help victims of the horrific shooting at a medical clinic in Buffalo, Minn.
There’s a critical blood supply shortage this winter across the country, blood drive organizers point out, due largely to ongoing COVID-19-related location closures compounded by cold and snowy weather that has gripped the U.S.
Memorial Blood Centers is especially in need of type O+ and O- blood.
Locally, the Waconia Knights of Columbus Council 2506 has initiated a “Waconia area interfaith blood drive” to reach committed, community-serving groups and cast a wider net for blood donors. Organizers expect it to be an annual event held on the first Monday of every March, and they hope it will become the largest blood drive in Carver County, according to Dan Borowicz, a local Knights of Columbus officer.
This year there are 12 sponsors. In addition to the Waconia Knights of Columbus, participants include the following Waconia churches: St. Joseph Catholic Community, Waconia Moravian Church, Faith Lutheran, Parkside Church, and Promise Church. Also, the following churches and organizations in the area: St. Boniface Catholic Church, St. Bonifacius; Love INC (In the Name of Christ) of Carver County; St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norwood Young America; Shirdi Saibaba Prayer Center, Chaska; Westbrook Community Church, Chaska; and St. Victoria Catholic Church, Victoria.
Many faiths, one purpose is the general theme behind the blood drive. Another inspiration is the Good Samaritan Bible story that many of us have heard, says Borowicz.
“That dying robbery victim in the ditch did not care what religion the Good Samaritan believed in. He only cared that he was administering aid that saved his life. Giving blood literally saves lives,” Borowicz said. And the Waconia area interfaith blood drive “follows Christ’s universal message of helping and healing regardless of how somebody prays.”
“There’s so much division in the world and our country that it’s meaningful and healing to have the community come together to support the blood drive,” Northenscold adds.
Borowicz and KC officers spoke frequently with Northenscold and Dean Porter, director of Ridgeview medical blood lab, and Mark Morse, director of facilities management for Ridgeview, in planning the blood drive.
They landed on the former Holiday gas station site as the best location medically and logistically, Borowicz said, because it’s actually now on hospital grounds, and is the most neutral, comfortable and visible location for all to donate. The goal for the first interfaith blood drive is 75 units.
Borowicz said every minister he was able to reach about helping sponsor the blood drive was excited because it’s open to all faiths. It’s also free to participate because Memorial Blood Centers provides all the marketing materials and bloodmobiles.
Pastors or ministers of any Carver County faith are encouraged to contact the Knights of Columbus to join the blood drive next year as a sponsor.
In the meantime, donors for this year’s blood drive may go to www.mbc.org/searchdrives and enter sponsor code 4940 to find a schedule and reserve a time. Or call 1-888-GIVE-BLD (888-448-3253).
