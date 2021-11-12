A Carver County man has been formally charged in the death of a dog in October.
Benjamin Lee Schroeder, 33, of New Germany, faces one felony count of mistreatment of animals. The charge carries a maximum jail sentence of two years and a maximum fine of $5,000, if convicted.
Schroeder allegedly confessed to killing the dog with a bow and arrow while deer hunting on Oct. 12, but claimed the dog – a one-year-old Great Pyrenees named Reba – had been chasing deer and thus the shooting was justified.
Bria Swanson, a family member of Reba’s owners, denied the dog had been chasing deer – an account that is backed up by another hunter who was in the vicinity at the time Schroeder shot the dog, according to the complaint.
Schroeder is scheduled to make his first court appearance today.
