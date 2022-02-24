The temperature read 0 degrees at high noon on Feb. 12 as a record 461 plungers began to take to the chilly waters of Lake Waconia for Polar Plunge 2022.
It marked the second annual event to raise funds for Special Olympics Minnesota and Waconia’s Inclusive Playground. Through plunge pledges and other donations, this year’s event raised over $170,000, surpassing last year’s mark by some $20,000.
Some of the top fundraisers included: the HomeTown Bank Star Savers; the Mighty Macks from Mackenthun’s Fine Foods; the Carver County Copsicles, with connections to local law enforcement; Waconia Public Schools groups, which collectively raised around $30,000; team Charlie’s Angels, captained by former school principal Chuck Anderson; and local Special Olympics delegations.
Waconia schools raised more money than any other school in the state, according to event organizers.
“It was an amazing turnout, and this event shows how much love this community has for inclusion and the Special Olympics,” said Waconia city councilman Pete Leo. “We can’t thank enough our local businesses and the people of this community who helped make this event a success.”
“The City of Waconia is excited about our partnership with Special Olympics Minnesota as a lot of the money raised will go directly into our schools and community,” Leo added. “We hope everyone spreads the word how much fun they had and the event grows even more next year.”
Last year’s event was held in late March with temperatures that were downright balmy. This year’s was held in early February in truly polar conditions, which had plungers making a plunge run after splashdown to a heated tent on the shoreline.
