Six Minnesota grocers who promote locally grown and produced products - including Waconia-based Mackenthun’s Fine Foods - have been named a 2023 Retailer of the Year by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s (MDA) Minnesota Grown program, in partnership with the Minnesota Grocers Association (MGA).
This year’s winners include:
• Northwest: Lueken’s Village Foods, Bemidji
• Northeast: Chris’ Food Center, Sandstone
• West Central: Pine River Family Market, Pine River
“We thank these grocers and their employees for their leadership in highlighting locally grown foods for their customers,” said MDA Commissioner Thom Petersen. “Minnesota-grown products are essential in providing fresh and nutritious foods to communities across the state.”
MDA and MGA staff will be presenting the awards in-person at an MGA event this spring and will be conducting a Retailer of the Year tour to visit each of the winning stores. The retailers in their respective regions will receive a commemorative plaque, exclusive rights to use the “Minnesota Grown Retailer of the Year 2023” logo in their ads and displays, as well as recognition amongst retailers and consumers that they are champions of all things local.
Judging was based on several factors, including the number of Minnesota Grown products and the number of Minnesota Grown farmers and producers that the grocer carried. Judges also looked at how the grocer used ads, displays, social media, and other events to promote Minnesota Grown items.
“Grocers are the foundation of the communities they serve and are incredibly proud of our innovative local partnerships from farm to fork,” said MGA President Jamie Pfuhl. “The success of the Minnesota Grown program is driven by the exceptional efforts of all in the food industry. We are proud to play a role in this collective effort that showcases and celebrates innovative partnerships and brings wonderful local products to our customers.”
