The Minnesota Retailers Association is presenting Mackenthun’s Fine Foods its Social Responsibility Award as part of the 2021 Minnesota’s Retail Champions program.
“It’s clear Mackenthun’s Fine Foods is a cornerstone in their communities,” said Bruce Nustad, Minnesota Retailers Association president. “It’s just not common today to find fifth generation owners of a retail business in Minnesota, but it’s clear Mackenthun’s connection and love for their community is what has sustained their business. The Mackenthun’s commitment to buying local and being active, as well as giving back to their community, is an inspiration to other retailers. We congratulate Mackenthun’s Fine Foods on receiving our Social Responsibility award.”
“We’ve been in the community for over 100 years,” say Mackenthun’s Fine Foods owners Jessa Theis and Jaime Mackenthun. “One of guiding principles is that we are only as strong as the community around us. Community is a big part of what we do, and that includes being active in the Chamber and giving back to area organizations. We truly believe supporting our community, including the food shelf, local farmers, the hospital, and the baseball park, is one of the best things we can do. Local is huge to us, and the community is what has helped us grow.”
“Waconia would not be the same without Mackenthun’s,” said Christine Fenner, president of the Waconia Chamber of Commerce. “Their dedication, support, and involvement to the betterment of our community is truly incredible.”
“The Mackenthun family sets the standard for social responsibility. Their commitment to team members, the communities they serve, and the common good of the entire state have set a high bar. They challenge the status quo, which you feel the minute you walk into their store,” said Jamie Pfuhl, president of the Minnesota Grocers Association. “Our association has had the great fortune of partnering with all generations of the Mackenthun family and our industry is better for their vision and commitment of being the best community partner possible. We congratulate them on this well-deserved acknowledgement.”
Mackenthun’s Fine Foods was nominated by the Waconia Chamber of Commerce and is the sole recipient of the Minnesota’s Retail Champions Social Responsibility award. Eight other organizations were recognized in other categories such as Lifetime Achievement, Customer Commitment, Best Place to Work at a Retail Rally event this week. Retail Rally information can be found at www.retailrally.com.
Bag Hunger
Mackenthun’s latest community endeavor is its annual Bag Hunger Food Drive for area food shelves which runs Oct. 15 through Nov. 11.
Since 2003, Mackenthun’s has worked with local schools, daycare centers, businesses and customers to collect over 331,000 pounds of food and over $44,000 for the Waconia, Norwood Young America and Watertown food shelves. The donation comes at a crucial time when food shelves are preparing for a busy holiday season. The goal this year is to collect 20,000 pounds of food.
