A grocery store with deep roots in Waconia is putting down new roots in Minnetrista.
Mackenthun’s Fine Foods, the Waconia-based family grocer, will locate a new grocery store in Minnetrista in the northwest quadrant of Highway 7 and Kings Point Road/ County Road 11 roundabout as part of the large 500-acre Woodland Cove development in that area.
The Minnetrista City Council voted to approve site plans for Mackenthun’s grocery store and a 148-unit multifamily building in Woodland Cove at its meeting on Oct. 3. But the new store has been in the planning stages for much longer than that – nearly two years, according to Kim Mackenthun. And while the Mackenthuns are very familiar with building and remodeling grocery stores, this marks their first venture in developing a piece of property, he said.
The new grocery store also will include a liquor store and Caribou Coffee. It sits on a 20-acre building site that could also be home to a new daycare facility and future public safety building for the Minnetrista community.
The Minnetrista site has been guided for development in the city’s comprehensive plan since 1982, according to David Abel, community development director. There have been a few attempts to develop the site in the past, but they all failed for various reasons. The Woodland Cove development proposal started in 2009 and a preliminary plat for the site was approved in 2011 with anticipation that there would be a section of the site set aside for multifamily and commercial development, Abel said.
Mackenthun’s was the first to approach the city about a grocery store.
From the family’s perspective, there are no grand plans to build the Mackenthun’s grocery store footprint to certain size, according to Jamie Mackenthun. But based on growth in the area and a market study the move into Minnetrista makes sense, he said.
The local family grocer got its start in Waconia in 1917 as a meat market known for its sausage. Family successors added a full line of groceries to the market in the 1940s and 1950s. Today, Kim Mackenthun, Jaime Mackenthun and Jessa Theis (4th and 5th generation) operate a full-service supermarket that has built on a reputation on quality, service, also innovation to compete successfully against the Cubs and Targets.
The Mackenthuns added stores in Lonsdale and Montgomery in 2016, and remodeled its flagship Waconia store two years ago with new features like larger deli, more fresh and organic offerings, a Caribou Coffee and sit-down areas for shoppers, self-checkouts and more.
Now, they have embarked on their new venture in Minnetrista, carrying many of those features to the new store, which also will include an emphasis on “Minnesota-grown” for which Mackenthun’s has been recognized by the Minnesota Grocers Association several years in a year row, opening up a whole new market for local growers.
The new Mackenthun’s store also will include a liquor store which is not part of its other grocery operations.
Ground is expected to be broken soon and the Mackenthuns hope to have the new store open in the first quarter of 2024. A challenge in the current construction climate will be electrical service, said Kim Mackenthun, noting that grocery stores are huge users of electricity for lighting and refrigeration.
Another challenge will be hiring employees.
Much of Mackenthun’s success can be attributed to its employees, says Jessa Theis. The new store creates new opportunities for both current employees and others wanting to get into the grocery business, she said, and the Waconia store will be a training ground for employees while the new one is being built.
