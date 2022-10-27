Rendition of new Mackenthuns 1.png

Pictured is an artist’s rendition of the new Mackenthun’s grocery store slated for construction in Minnetrista. (Submitted photo)

A grocery store with deep roots in Waconia is putting down new roots in Minnetrista.

Mackenthun’s Fine Foods, the Waconia-based family grocer, will locate a new grocery store in Minnetrista in the northwest quadrant of Highway 7 and Kings Point Road/ County Road 11 roundabout as part of the large 500-acre Woodland Cove development in that area.

