The Minnesota Grocers Association (MGA) held its 34th annual statewide Best Bagger Contest on Saturday, Aug. 27, at the MGA office in St. Paul. Contestants came from all across the state to compete for the title of Minnesota’s Best Bagger.

The eight participating contestants were judged on speed, style, attitude, proper bag-building technique, and weight distribution between the bags. Contest attendees witnessed the art of “bagging” by some of Minnesota’s best

