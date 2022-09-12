The Minnesota Grocers Association (MGA) held its 34th annual statewide Best Bagger Contest on Saturday, Aug. 27, at the MGA office in St. Paul. Contestants came from all across the state to compete for the title of Minnesota’s Best Bagger.
The eight participating contestants were judged on speed, style, attitude, proper bag-building technique, and weight distribution between the bags. Contest attendees witnessed the art of “bagging” by some of Minnesota’s best
The first-place winner in the competition was Tyler Thorvig of Chris’ Food Center, Sandstone, winning $500 cash, a trophy, and a trip to Las Vegas to represent Minnesota at the National Grocers Association Best Bagger Championship in February 2023. The “Balance” award was captured by Kennedy Joiner of Mackenthun’s Fine Foods, Waconia, whose two bags had only .04 pounds difference between them. Thorvig also captured the “Speed” award by bagging his two reusable bags in 54.09 seconds.
MGA organizers point out that the fun, fast-paced, and entertaining contest that is important to the MGA and its membership as it showcases the talents of one of the industry’s key employees. Baggers are the people responsible for the last experience customers have in a store, and this contest truly exemplifies the food industry’s dedication to customer service.
The Minnesota Grocers Association (MGA) is the only state trade association that represents the food industry of Minnesota from farm to fork. It is one of the oldest trade associations in the state, celebrating over 125 years of advancing industry. We have over 300 retail, manufacture, and wholesale members supporting nearly 1,300 locations statewide. Member companies employ over 150,000 union and non-union Minnesotans. The association actively advance the common interest of all those engaged in any aspect of the retail food industry as a leader and advocate in government affairs.
