The Watertown Chamber of Commerce met recently for their first meeting in 2020, with awards for Chamber Member of the Year and Business Member of the Year for 2019 to start things off. The Chamber also had guest speaker, commission Tim Lynch, come to talk about some of the county projects happening in 2020 the chamber needed to be aware of.
To start, the awards were given to the Chamber Members of the Year. These were chosen from the individuals within the Watertown Chamber of Commerce for their contributions to it and the community, regardless of their business. With a tie vote, two members were given the award: Kyle Jarvis of Chiropractic Specialists in Watertown and Jim May of Marketplace Foods.
As for the Business Member of the Year, this award is given to a business for being exemplary in what they do. The members of the chamber voted, and R & B Café was voted as the Business Member of the Year. 2020’s Chamber President, Kyle Jarvis, thanked everyone for submitted their votes and congratulated the members and businesses that won the awards.
With the awards given, the meeting was passed to Lynch to talk about a few of the projects happening along the county roads this year.
“Living in this area is spectacular,” he said. “We have one of the few thriving downtowns in the country, and we want to keep you informed.”
There are two county road projects planned for the Watertown area. The first one Lynch presented on was the Highway 33 resurfacing project, which is being resurfaced all the way up to the Wright County border. Highway 24 is also being planned for a resurface, from county road 10 to Hennepin County.
Both of these projects have a decent impact on driving around Watertown, and Lynch recommended that citizens that are unsure of the exact closings sign up for email updates via the Public Works website.
“There will never be any misinformation,” said Lynch.
Lynch also announced that Carver County has reason to celebrate as it’s not only the healthiest and happiest county in the state, but it’s also one of the top ten healthiest counties in the country. The way health is measured is not only based on the general health of the citizens, but also the availability of healthcare for all demographics.
In celebration of this, the county now has a new bus from SouthWest Transit decked out in all things Carver County, which was shown to the chamber. The bus will travel through Chaska, Chanhassen, Victoria, and Carver, and it will travel to Minneapolis and areas around the metro..
