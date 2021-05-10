An extension of the Waterford development first proposed back in 2005 is now expected to start to take shape this year.
The Waconia City Council has approved a preliminary plat application for Waterford Additions planned for about 100 acres of land located southwest of the intersection of Sparrow Road and Highway 284 known as the Siegle property recently annexed into the city.
JMH Land Development Company has requested to plat the property into 212 single-family residential parcels and 144 townhome units. A similar development proposal was approved more than 15 years ago before the 2008 financial recession and housing market implosion, which led to the land reverting to the previous owner.
Now the home buying market is surging again, and Waterford Additions has the green light to move ahead.
In requesting plat approval, the developer also applied to have the property zoned a planned unit development district (PUD), which allows for reduced lot sizes, reduced setbacks and increased impervious surface allowances. That designation permits two different single-family parcel sizes and the development of townhomes in the proposed neighborhood.
City ordinance authorizes PUD zoning for several reasons, such as protection of natural resources and more efficient use of land, flexibility in site planning, mixing and clustering of land uses and housing types, to name a few.
Both requests were approved by the planning commission and city council with several conditions.
Discussions at the city council focused around road access – there will be four initial connections, at Ravencroft Road, Lenox Drive, Saint George Street, and Hwy. 284 at the intersection of Sierra Parkway; also, adequacy of holding ponds to manage stormwater runoff, and park land dedication.
Waterford Park is a busy neighborhood park, likely to become more so with additional housing coming to the south, council members noted. It’s also the site of the proposed Inclusive Playground and also a possible year-round community structure.
As part of Waterford Additions, the developer will dedicate 2.4 acres of additional park land, pay a park dedication fee and grade the park area to provide for an updated parking lot in anticipation of future park improvements.
The site is slated to be developed over the next five years with phase one grading starting as soon as June. Homes are generally expected to be priced in the $450,000-$500,000 range, according to the developer, and townhomes at $315,000-$360,000.
In other housing action, in its consent agenda, the council authorized a final plat for Woodland Creek 2nd Addition, a development under way across Highway 284 from Waterford Additions, and a development agreement for the second phase of Interlaken 8th Addition, a plat off Highway 10 approved in July 2020, consisting of 35 single-family residential lots.
The first phase of Woodland Creek included 24 single-family parcels, the second phase an additional 19. The entire development consists of 59 parcels.
