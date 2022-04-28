Almost two months ago as the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, we carried the story of Sveta Brinkmeier (maiden name Vostrikova), a native of Ukraine now living in Waconia, who shared the struggles of her family still residing in the country.
Now, many of her immediate family members have fled Ukraine and she has traveled with her husband Arlan and young daughter Sofia to Hungary for the past month to be with her mother. Her sister-in-law with her nephew escaped to Denmark, while her brother is still in Ukraine.
“Each of them had their own fears and thoughts about this surreal invasion, and each one made their own decision on whether they should they stay or run,” Brinkmeier reported recently via email.
Over the next two weeks, we will share accounts from family members and Sveta Brinkmeier’s own feelings on the current situation.
Sister-in-law Viktoria’s story
At the beginning, our family made a decision to stay in Uman where we live. Sometimes, depending on situation, we had to drive to villages where our friends live to spend a night or few until it seemed safe to go back. But the situation in Uman wasn’t changing much. Sirens were going on pretty much all day long. On March 10, together with my son and my brother’s wife and their daughter we made a decision to get to safer place – at least that’s what we thought.
We decided to go to the west of Ukraine, a town called Yavoriv, Lviv region, which is a 15-minute drive from the border with Poland. Our friends were able to find a place for us to stay. At that point we were hoping to stay on the west and just wait until it was safe to go back to Uman. We stayed there for four days
On March 14, we woke up because of explosions at Yavoriv military base. It was terrible.
The only thing on my mind was “we have to save our kids!” So, we decided to cross the border and get to Poland. It took us almost a whole day because of the line. There was a special bus for those who didn’t have a place to stay. It took us to an information center, a shelter created in the shopping mall of Yavoriv. We were provided with cots, blankets and pillows. We were able to have hot food and tea.
There was a medical aid spot for those who needed it. Volunteers told us about places where we could stay in the European Union. For those who decided to move further there were organized buses to big Polish towns. We are thankful to Poland for its volunteers who were there for us, who fed us and provided us with all necessary assistance.
(Viktoria and her husband had been employed 13 years ago during an internship by a Danish farmer, Lars Bregnballe Kristensen. He and his wife Elsie were disturbed at the horrific news coming out Ukraine and offered to let the family stay at their house in Marstel, Denmark. They were to meet in Hamburg, Germany.)
On March 15, we got to the bus station in Warsaw. Lots of Ukrainians were waiting for the buses to get to the places they had in their mind. We have heard that waiting time was over five days. Having a small child with us, we decided to get to the railway station on our own. It wasn’t easy, but we made it to the station by late evening. It would be a long stay at the train station, but volunteers gave us the addresses of hostels so we could look on our own. The hostel we called didn’t have any open rooms to stay, but they let us take a shower, eat and get some rest. The train to Berlin was packed. Two passengers were taking one seat, children sleeping on bags in the passageway.
Finally, we got to Berlin. German volunteers were helpful as well. We got tickets to Hamburg and got there within two hours. Lars and Else were already waiting for us.
We are still staying with Lars and Else in their house. We are being treated like a part of their big family. They help us any way they can and we will forever be grateful for all they do! Meanwhile we hope and pray for peace in Ukraine. All we want is to be back to our home, our houses, our husbands. Our kids just want be with their fathers and have their normal life back.
From Sveta’s mother Olha
The first few days in Uman were especially intense as the military base outside our town was bombed. The first day we left Uman to spend some time in a village 20 miles away. My daughter kept begging us to get out of Uman and cross any border we could.
She and her husband were willing to get anywhere to meet us and handle the rest.
I was heartbroken because I had planned to see my daughter and my granddaughter for the first time in April. But now I was afraid and not ready to leave my house.
On Feb. 26, while we were in Uman, we heard military planes and machine gun shots. Something I will never forget.
(Olha and a companion Viktor decided to jump in the car and get out of Uman and try to get to Mukachevo in the west of Ukraine, which was considered the only safe place at that point.)
My daughter-in-law with her son refused to leave her husband and we couldn’t force them. Within half an hour we were leaving Uman. We took very little with us.
Thank God we had full tank of gas. It would last us a while, but wouldn’t be enough to get us to the west. We got scared when we started to see empty cars left on the road. There were no gas stations with gas so people had to leave cars behind and just walk. When we had only 50 kilometers of gas left, we finally found a gas station that was operating. The line was insane and you could only get 20 liters.
Around 3 p.m. we started to hear sirens. The noise and fear we were trying to escape had reached us again. We were in unfamiliar town, where we don’t know anyone and not sure where the bomb shelters are located. People were running where they could see, tanks driving back and forth… it looked like a picture from a movie. We were not sure where to hide.
Once we got to Mukachevo it felt weird not to hear sirens, people weren’t running away and it seemed like a different universe. The first night we had to spend in the car, as hotels were packed. Then we found a hotel. We decided to stay there for a week or two hoping that we could go back home soon.
But my daughter kept persuading me to cross Hungarian border. She was going to fly over with her husband and my precious little granddaughter that was I was so eager to meet.
On March 13, the day we were crossing the border, we woke up because of sirens – the first day we heard sirens there.
We left early morning and it took us an hour to cross the border. We got lucky, because first wave of refugees was over and second hadn’t started yet. Now I am with my daughter, and I met my lovely granddaughter.
I am happy and heartbroken at the same time. Happy to see their faces, happy to be able to give them a hug, but my heart aches for my son, who is in Ukraine. He works at one of local agricultural companies. Sometimes he has to drive to different regions of Ukraine due to work. Every time he comes back home safe and sound is a good day for the family!
Time with my daughter is running out. I am glad I was able to stay with her. It’s not how we planned it, but we are alive and together. I hope to see her together with her husband and Sofia soon in Ukraine, free and independent. We all hope and pray for victory!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.