During the Wild West days, saloons dotted almost every town, providing a gathering place and watering hole for patrons.
There’s still one in Waconia, aptly named The Saloon. This one has been around since 1927 and its current owner Paul Trnka is marking 20 years of his involvement with the establishment at a special event Saturday, Jan. 29.
He and staff will be smoking turkey for sandwiches to be paired with libations that evening. And what would a saloon be without a piano, tickling out familiar tunes?
Try two at The Saloon’s 20th anniversary event.
From 7-11 p.m. that Saturday, two pianists from Dueling Keys Entertainment out of Chanhassen will square off in an evening of musical fun and comedy where the audience becomes part of the show. No cover charge, it’s a free event for current and future patrons.
Trnka, a Waconia native, had his eye on The Saloon establishment way back in 2001 when he was operations manager for a manufacturing company in Edina. He bartended in college, and combined both sets of skills when he acquired The Saloon on Feb. 1, 2002.
He worked “morning until night” to learn the business, made many of the building improvements himself and still generally arrives at 5:30 a.m. each day to handle paperwork, deliveries and other tasks. He no longer bartends nights though, he leaves that to his staff
Trnka said he never wanted to change The Saloon name, but he has changed the building over the years. The biggest change came almost four years ago when he expanded The Saloon into a portion of the building that had been Scholla Financial agency, turning it into a cabin look with wood interior and log façade – although the outside is actually steel. That building improvement doubled capacity. With a back patio The Saloon can accommodate around 150 patrons comfortably.
The bar-and-grill also has been a family affair. Paul’s dad Ken Trnka assisted with the business, floating a loan and helping with improvements. He even helped with a concrete pour a few years ago well into his 80s.
Sadly, Trnka’s dad died just a year ago, but the legacy might continue with at least three of the Trnka children helping out in the bar. And Trnka says he gets great support from his mom Charlotte and wife Tracy.
Through the years, The Saloon has been supportive in the community too, hosting pull tabs for the Waconia Lions, participating in community events and serving as a sponsor for various sports teams.
It also has an established clientele that has enabled Trnka to survive economic downturns, and last year a lengthy shutdown during the pandemic. The Saloon has a strong happy hour crowd, generally a little older, and a good young crowd late at night, he says.
“We have a great group of patrons who even help police the place when I am away,” Trnka said. He says his favorite thing about the business is the banter with those patrons.
“The Saloon is a meeting place,” Trnka said. “Whether you’re with a group or all alone you’re going to have great conversation with some great people.”
