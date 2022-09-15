Michael Benike with Brigid O'Donnell and Ria Edberg.jpg

Michael Benike, a student from Cologne, (center) has been awarded a Future Leaders Exchange Abroad (FLEX Abroad) scholarship for 2022-2023. (Submitted photo)

Michael Benike, a student from Cologne, has been awarded a Future Leaders Exchange Abroad (FLEX Abroad) scholarship for 2022-2023. Michael will live with a host family and study in Kazakhstan for the academic year.

Michael is one of only 15 students selected competitively from across the United States who were selected by the U.S. Department of State to participate in the inaugural year of the FLEX Abroad program. The merit-based award covers the full cost of an academic year abroad, providing Michael a full academic and cultural immersion experience including living with a host family in Kazakhstan, attending a Kazakhstani high school, and helping him develop the skills necessary to be a leader in the global community. The FLEX Abroad program is funded by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.

