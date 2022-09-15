Michael Benike, a student from Cologne, has been awarded a Future Leaders Exchange Abroad (FLEX Abroad) scholarship for 2022-2023. Michael will live with a host family and study in Kazakhstan for the academic year.
Michael is one of only 15 students selected competitively from across the United States who were selected by the U.S. Department of State to participate in the inaugural year of the FLEX Abroad program. The merit-based award covers the full cost of an academic year abroad, providing Michael a full academic and cultural immersion experience including living with a host family in Kazakhstan, attending a Kazakhstani high school, and helping him develop the skills necessary to be a leader in the global community. The FLEX Abroad program is funded by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.
Through Michael’s participation in FLEX Abroad, he will be at the forefront of citizen diplomacy, serving as a “youth ambassador” in his host country, enhancing cross-cultural understanding and deepening trust by building lasting relationships with his host family and peers, and engaging in volunteer service and leadership training to help his host community. Through the FLEX Abroad experience, Michael will develop the skills to share American values, find new ways for America to compete effectively in the global marketplace, and contribute to a more peaceful world.
The FLEX program was first authorized by the U.S. Congress in 1992, as an effort to increase dialogue and mutual understanding between people of the United States and people of Eurasia. Initially created as a program for international high school students to live and study in the United States, the FLEX program was expanded this year to include FLEX Abroad for American high school students to study overseas. For its inaugural year, FLEX Abroad provides opportunities for Americans to study for one academic year in Georgia, J(azakhstan, or Poland.
FLEX Abroad is administered by American Councils for International Education, an international nonprofit that strives to create access to educational opportunities for individuals and institutions across the globe. A leader in international education, academic exchange, language acquisition and assessment, and research, American Councils prepares individuals and institutions to succeed in an increasingly interconnected and rapidly changing world.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.