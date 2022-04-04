Last spring a handful of area couples stepped out and stepped up to participate in a dance event to raise funds for a regional suicide prevention and mental health advocacy group called 2B Continued. This year “Dancing Like the Stars” is back with a new set of dance partners and a live production on Saturday, April 9, at 6:30 p.m. at the Glencoe City Center.
The event takes the format of the popular “Dancing with the Stars” television series and other shows that spawned from it featuring celebrities paired with professional dancers in front of judges. The upcoming fundraiser features 12 selected “star” couples from Carver, McLeod and Sibley counties, including local area dancers Paul Bender and Terri Grack of Waconia; Paul and Karen Hallquist, Norwood Young America; and Rupert Lawson and Audra Lehrke, Mayer.
The dozen dancers have been working with a professional choreographer to learn a dance routine to participate in a friendly dance competition to raise money for the 2B Continued organization and awareness for its mission, according to organization founder Tammy Diehn. Diehn launched 2B Continued in memory of her younger sister, Shelly “Teuby” Teubert, who loved to dance, but died by suicide in January 2017.
The nonprofit was established in 2019 to increase awareness of suicide prevention and mental health through advocacy, education and outreach. The Dancing Like the Stars show has become the organization’s signature annual charity fundraising event. Funds come through ticket sales to the live event, donations and casting votes for a favorite dance couple.
The first event was staged during COVID-19 in front of four celebrity judges and a limited number of invited dancer guests. It was also live-streamed, creating a whole new platform for viewing and “watch parties” at various venues which continue this year, according to Diehn.
The participating couples are not experienced dancers, rather they come from various professions and vocations, Diehn explains.
For example, Audra Lehrke is a Waconia health/physical education teacher, and she and her partner have no dance experience, Lehrke explains. But she has been integrating mental/emotional health into her curriculum for the past 15 years.
“When this opportunity came up, it was a chance to help fund an organization which promotes a cause I have felt strongly about for many years,” Lehrke said. “The more voices advocating for mental health awareness, the more people with silent struggles can be reached.”
Terri Grack likes to dance for fun and is familiar with 2B Continued’s work having been connected through an in-law whose mother committed suicide. But, she says, “This isn’t like going to a bar and dancing. We’re just hoping we can execute our routine without falling.”
Still, she is excited about the upcoming performance and her best friend is hosting a watch party.
For Paul and Karen Hallquist, the only dancing experience they have is a bit of polka dancing at a wedding or Stiftungsfest, she explains.
“Learning an actual dance routine is quite a challenge, but for an amazing cause. At a minimum we will all get a good laugh out of it,” Hallquist said.
“I met Tammy in the earlier stages of COVID when she and a musician performed an outdoor concert at the senior apartments in Norwood Young America. They performed on every side of the building so residents could listen from their balcony or sit on a bench in the parking lot. It was such a creative way to bring joy to seniors who had been afraid to come out of their apartments. The message that Tammy and 2BContinued teaches students and adults is that it’s okay to talk about mental health issues. Everyone knows someone dealing with something.”
Other dance participants echo similar reasons for participating, and all will come together for a star-studded night April 9.
Other local connections include Charlene Knorr, former owner/operator of Charlene’s Dance Studios; and Mike Phelps, president and CEO Ridgeview Medical Center, who will serve as two of the four judges. Also, Laura Falk of Waconia who is assisting as a choreographer, and Rising Star Dance Academy and Waconia Dance Company which are providing rehearsal space.
More details about the Dancing Like the Stars event are available at www.2BCONTINUED.org/DLTS22.
