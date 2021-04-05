Waconia couple Jessica and Peter Hess never expected to be dancing on stage in front of people, but they will be on Sunday, April 11. In fact, they will be competing before judges against several other couples from surrounding communities.
It’s Dancing Like the Stars, a fundraiser event for 2B Continued, a regional nonprofit established in 2019 to increase awareness of suicide prevention, mental health and wellness through advocacy, education and outreach. The Dancing Like the Stars show is the organization’s signature annual charity fundraising event.
“Peter and I have no formal dance experience, unless you count Peter’s time with show choir in high school and my few years of cheerleading, so there has been a bit of a learning curve,” said Jessica Hess. And while performing in front of a crowd might be ominous, the pair said they didn’t have to be convinced to take to the dance floor.
“It’s a great cause, and Peter and I are very excited for the event,” Jessica Hess said.
The couple got connected to the event and the organization through a mutual friend of organization founder Tammy Diehn. Diehn launched 2B Continued in memory of her younger sister, Shelly “Teuby” Teubert, who died by suicide in January 2017.
“In forming a nonprofit in memory of my sister, I kept trying to think of a way to focus on how she lived instead of how she died, while still raising awareness about suicide prevention and mental health,” Diehn said. “One day, while driving and listening to a CD of some of Shelly’s favorite songs, the song, ‘I Hope You Dance’ by LeeAnn Womack came on. For whatever reason, that day the lyrics to the song jumped out at me. I was overcome with emotion. In that moment I felt a sense of comfort. It was like she was talking to me through the lyrics of the song, inspiring me to positively encourage others.”
The word “dance” stood out. Her sister loved to dance, and some of Diehn’s best memories with her sister involve music and dance.
“I knew right then and there I was going to move forward with the nonprofit organization and plan a Dancing Like the Stars show as the annual signature fundraising event,” she said.
The Dancing with the Stars television series that premiered in 2005 featured celebrities paired with professional dancers in front of judges. The upcoming fundraiser features 11 “star” couples from the four-county area (Carver, McLeod, Meeker and Sibley) for a friendly competition.
The couples are not experienced dancers, rather they come from various professions and vocations, Diehn explains. For example, Peter Hess is a financial associate with Thrivent Financial. Jessica Hess is an athletic trainer and outreach manager for Ridgeview Rehab Specialties.
The couples are paired with a choreographer to learn a dance for the competition. Maryann Porter from the Rising Star Dance Academy in Waconia has donated all of her time as the choreographer for two of the couples.
“MaryAnn has been very patient with us and taught us a lot between practicing for the postponed event last year and the past couple months,” Jessica Hess said.
The show was originally scheduled for Saturday, April 11, 2020 – Shelly’s birthday, Diehn notes.
The show quickly sold out all of its 600 seats. Then COVID-19 hit, forcing a reschedule for September and ultimately a postponement to 2021. Now, event organizers are moving forward with the current date of Sunday, April 11, and transitioned to a virtual event.
The show will be live-streamed from the city center in Glencoe, Minn. The star couples will perform live, in person, in front of four local celebrity judges and a small number of invited dancer guests per virus safety plans. However, anyone can watch, vote and donate for free through the 2B Continued website: www.2bcontinued.org.
The competition includes a pre-event fundraising campaign, a judge’s choice award, a people’s choice, and a grand champion with the overall highest ranking in the three categories. A large mirror ball trophy will be awarded to that couple.
Peter and Jessica Hess have been campaigning for votes through Facebook and word of mouth. MaryAnn Porter also challenged the dancers at Rising Star to do some fundraising. In addition, Iron Tap has stepped in to offer a private screening event for friends and family, with a large portion of their beverage sales that night going to our campaign, according to Hess. Of note, Peter Hess also is a track and cross-country coach at Waconia High School, and she says many of his athletes are “pumped to watch the live stream event.”
“Performing in front of a crowd is always a little nerve racking, but it is guaranteed to get our competitive juices flowing,” Jessica Hess said. “We are in it to win it. It would be awesome to bring the first mirror ball trophy back to Waconia that night!”
“All the couples are enthusiastically up for the challenge with a desire to support our cause,” Diehn said.
“The biggest winner,” she adds, “will be the people within our communities who will benefit from our ability to increase awareness of suicide prevention, mental health and wellness through advocacy, education and outreach.”
