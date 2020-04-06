School started up once again this Monday, though not in the traditional sense. With isolation and social distancing still be encouraged, students can’t go to the buildings. As such, the schools around the state have been working hard to prepare an online distance learning system to keep educating their students.
There are a few aspects of distance learning that all the schools in Carver County have in common. For one, each school in the area, including Watertown-Mayer school district, Central school district, and Cologne Academy have detailed outlines for each school’s plans. Attendance will still be counted, either assumedly or through work completion, though it’s not as though students need to be online all day. Just like a regular school day, some students will finish before others, and are encouraged to do something that relieves stress.
“Some kids are going to move forward and blow through content in two or three days,” said Ron Wilke. “They can also repeat lessons whenever they need to.”
Each district has plans in place for each school, as well. For example, high school students at Central have one-to-one Chromebooks to use, and all lessons will be given via their school accounts. Younger students will utilize Youtube links as well as packets picked up every two weeks from Central Elementary. It depends on the age and grade of the student, but everything should be accessible.
However, if a student or family doesn’t have access to internet, or cannot pick up/deliver a packet (depending on your district), families are encouraged to contact the school as soon as possible so the school is able to accommodate.
“One of the big things to work through has been internet access,” said Wilke. “We’re working through the final details, but we’re in real good shape there.”
Some schools are utilizing mobile hotspots, though the suppliers are getting overwhelmed when it comes to creating hotspots, so there may be a delay. Internet companies such as Charter are also offering 60 days of free internet to help support communities through this tough time.
Families with special education students will also be accommodated, and will be communicating with their case workers on what to do.
Teachers will still be available throughout the day at all the schools as well. While they won’t be teaching in person or live video, they will be available to answer questions via email. Principals will also be working as principals, and there will still be an active attendance line for ill students.
All in all, despite the situation, school will continue as normal as possible. Teachers are actively creating lesson plans while also staying available for questions and helping students through lessons they may struggle with. And while the schools in the area have solid plans, that doesn’t mean that it’s the only plan.
“We’ve emphasized that this is still a work in progress, and is subject to change,” said Wilke. “We’re going to work to continue to collect feedback from students and families to monitor and adjust as needed.”
It’s important to note that despite this big change, the teachers are feeling confident in their plans.
“I cannot believe how our staff has rallied,” said Wilke. “It’s been nothing short of amazing.”
There are other options as well for students in need of help. Watertown-Mayer will continue their nutrition program for students, allowing them to pick up breakfast and lunch at Watertown-Mayer High School or the Mayer City Hall parking lot from 11:30am-1pm for free. Families that can’t make the drive can call 952-955-0480 to arrange for free delivery. Central is also offering this program, with pick-ups at Central Elementary, Cologne’s Kurious Kids, and the Hamburg Fire Hall from 7am-9am. Central’s program is available to all children living in District 108 for free.
