Election season is upon us, and voters in Carver County will see a few changes this year.
The 2020 U.S. Census led to redistricting nationwide, and local election maps have seen some major changes. While at the Congressional level, little changed – Carver County is still part of Minnesota’s Sixth Congressional District – at the state legislature level, much has changed.
Western Carver County is now split between two state Senate districts – District 17 and District 48. District 17 includes the cities of Hamburg, Norwood Young America and Watertown; while District 48 includes the cities of Cologne, Mayer and Waconia. State House districts are split along similar lines with local Senate District 17 cities falling into House District 17B, and local Senate District 48 cities falling into House District 48A.
Filing windows for federal, state and county level offices closed on May 31.
In Minnesota’s Sixth Congressional District, incumbent Republican Tom Emmer will face DFL candidate Jeanne Hendricks in November.
In State Senate District 17, incumbent Republican Glenn Gruenhagen will face DFL challenger Chad Tschimperle in November; while in House District 17B, Republican Bobbie V. Harder is running unopposed.
State Senate District 48 will see incumbent Republican Julia Coleman face the winner of the DFL primary – either Balakrishna “Bala” Chintaginjala or Dan Kessler. House District 48A is in a similar primary predicament, with incumbent Republican Jim Nash facing either Arlan Brinkmeier or Nathan Kells in November, dependent on the winner of the August primary.
At the county level, commissioners in districts 1, 2, 4 and 5 are up for re-election, with only District 4 incumbent Tim Lynch running unopposed.
In Carver County District 1, incumbent Gayle Degler will face Lisa Anderson; in District 2, incumbent Tom Workman will face Jay Johnson; and in District 5, incumbent John P. Fahey will face Aaron Burkhart.
Current county sheriff Jason Kamerud is running unopposed, as is current county attorney Mark Metz.
Soil and Water Supervisor Districts 1-5 are also on the ballot. In Districts 1, 3,4 and 5, the candidates are all running unopposed – Stan Wendland, Mark Zabel, Robert Burandt and Jeffrey Sons, respectively. In Soil and Water District 2, Frederick W. Potthoff III will face Marcus Zbinden.
The filing windows for city and school district offices will open on Aug. 2 and close on Aug. 16.
