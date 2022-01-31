Local political parties are planning election year caucuses on Feb. 1. The local arms of both the Republican and Democratic-Farmer-Labor parties will gather on that evening to shape and endorse the slate of candidates for the upcoming 2022 election cycle.
On the DFL side, party organizers made the call to shift to a contactless precinct caucus due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. To participate in the caucus, users will need to submit a non-attendee form (found at https://docs.google.com/document/d/1wdy_7yLA6yTSCLwvgunz7P-a087cBVexX8bcnN3vT20/edit) and submit it to the precinct via email, traditional mail, or by dropping it off in person at one of the two original caucus sites in the county – either at Chaska High School or Waconia Middle School. Forms must be received by 9 p.m. on Feb. 1 to be counted.
On the Republican side, organizers will be meeting at 7 p.m. at local caucus locations. GOP caucus locations in western Carver County include Watertown City Hall, Central High School, Waconia High School and Victoria Elementary School.
Those participating in local caucuses – either in person or via contactless non-attendee forms – will help determine party platforms, candidates for Minnesota Legislature posts, and local precinct leadership positions.
