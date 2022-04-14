A tradition returns later this month when the Waconia Lions host their 38th or 40th Annual Wild Game Feed and Sportsman’s Dinner depending on how you are counting.
The popular community dinner/fundraiser is back after a three-year absence due to loss of the traditional location at the Waconia Event Center and the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s event will be Saturday, April 30, at the Carver County Fairgrounds Entertainment Center. Festivities start at 4 p.m. with wild game appetizers and a pork chop dinner, plus cash bar. There will also be over $9,000 given away in cash and prizes in raffles. Raffle items include multiple guns, three-night stay at Ludlow’s Island Resort, generator, ice augers, pellet grill and more.
The Lions already have a brat stand at the fair and have served food at other events on the fairgrounds, like the Waconia Rodeo, so the location is a good fit, say organizers. Also, it’s not too far from the Lions/Legion clubroom kitchen, so some preparations can be made there.
Plus, the fairgrounds provide additional room for sponsor/vendor displays – even a boat show, notes Lions president Ryan Naughton. Meanwhile, the entertainment center provides seating for up to 700, also space for live music provided by popular local band Traveled Ground.
The Lions talked last year about having a scaled back “Mild Game Dinner,” with limited seating for about 100, Naughton said. But with the pandemic still on the doorstep the group opted to cancel the event again until they could come back with the real thing.
The group started meeting again this year in February, and are pulling together in 11 weeks an event that typically involves a full year of planning, according to Naughton. The wild game dinner is traditionally the Lions largest event of the year and one of its biggest fundraisers. All of our proceeds go right back to the community.
The Lions are getting help this year from the Waconia DandyLions, a kind of female community service project organization that started almost two years ago.
Some of the offerings at this this year’s wild game event include elk, buffalo, turkey, pheasant and sunfish to name a few – also non-game pork chops.
Tickets went on sale in early March an already more than 200 have been sold, according to organizers. Tickets are available at the Waconia Legion, Bob’s Barber Shop, Hardware Hank, Cabin Fever, Mackenthun’s Fine Foods, Waconia Ford, Waconia Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, and through any Lions club member.
Any remaining tickets will be sold at the door the evening of the event. Even if you are not eating dinner, you can still purchase raffle tickets for prizes.
