Well-known local resident and Waconia Lion member Tim (Jonesy) Hukriede was recently honored with a regional Lion of the Year award at a Lions zone meeting. The award was presented by District Governor Elect Christy Trutnau.
Hukriede has been an active member of Waconia Lions since 2012. Over his membership years, he has contributed greatly to the Waconia Lions Club as well as the broader Lions organization, according to club officers.
He has been active in Lions projects such as the county-wide park clean-up of Coney Island that involves 13 Lions clubs, the Carver County Fair corn and brat stand, Trunk or Treat Halloween project, fundraiser for the 4th of July fireworks, Waconia Rodeo concession stand, Lions Wild Game Dinner, and the Military Mailing Project to send Christmas gifts to deployed military personnel.
Hukriede also has been active for 20 years with the Waconia Baseball Association leading improvements to Lions Field to where now it is considered an elite ballpark, hosting major events like the Minnesota Amateur Baseball Tournament, and earning accolades from fans, players, and coaches.
Waconia Lions Field was the winner of the 2021 National High School Baseball Coaches Association (NHSBCA) Field of the Year, exemplifying outstanding quality in field, player, and fan experience. Waconia Lions Field beat out elite fields from California, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Utah, Ohio, Maryland, and Rhode Island to win the prestigious award. “This accomplishment was due to the efforts and dedication of Lion Tim (Jonesy) Hukriede,” the award nomination noted.
“Lion Jonesy always has a smile and a great attitude and is the Lion others want to be around. He has the ability to present complex plans to the club and build enthusiasm with the membership to go the extra mile and get this project completed,” Lions members said. “Lion Jonesy’s dedication and persistency along with his great organizational skills bring great credit to the Waconia Lions Club, District 5M2 and Lions Clubs International. He is truly an outstanding Lion.”
