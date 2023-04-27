Jonesy with award.jpeg

Tim “Jonesy” Hukriede has earned a regional Lion of the Year award. (Submitted photo)

Well-known local resident and Waconia Lion member Tim (Jonesy) Hukriede was recently honored with a regional Lion of the Year award at a Lions zone meeting. The award was presented by District Governor Elect Christy Trutnau.

Hukriede has been an active member of Waconia Lions since 2012. Over his membership years, he has contributed greatly to the Waconia Lions Club as well as the broader Lions organization, according to club officers.

