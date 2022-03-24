Waconia resident Deborah Thatcher Robbins has just launched her first book “Along the Way,” a collection of captured moments in pictures and heartfelt writings.
“Along The Way is a book created over the years with pictures of my journey and quotes and writings of the lessons and wisdom that I have gathered along my pathway,” the author writes.
Robbins said she hopes the book will be uplifting, thought provoking and inspiring to those who not only read the words but look deeper into their meaning, and allow themselves to venture into the pictures and feel the beauty and connection of those places that she wandered “along the way.”
“I am a woman of age so I have lived many lives,” the author said. “I have traveled from place to place and have been often referred to as a gypsy, which I gladly accept as a term of my lifestyle. I am a novice photographer and love taking pictures of special places where I have been. I have included some of these images in my book to accompany my writings because I think it aides the reader in feeling the moment.”
Besides being a first-time published author, Robbins is an accomplished composer pianist.
As a little girl, Robbins said she would spend hours writing poetry and playing the piano. Expressing herself through her writing and music has been a life-long passion.
Robbins studied piano for 11 years, but said she didn’t get serious about her music until she was married and her husband heard her playing. He asked her what the song was and he told her it was just something she made up.
“He nearly fell over and told me that I should record my songs,” Robbins said.
The pair ended up forming their own record label, Nightstar Records. The result is Robbins has composed, performed, recorded, and produced four CDs of original compositions. Her music has aired on over 350 radio stations in the United States and Canada.
She also has performed in concert and for many fund raisers in her home area of Cape Cod, Mass. She now lives with her son and family in Waconia.
Robbins’ last CD “Visions of Nature” was earlier nominated for a Grammy Award in the new age music field and is in the process of being re-released in the coming weeks, she said.
Her book “Along the Way” was released in Kindle book and eBook format in late January, the paperback edition is set to be released March 18. Places carrying the book are Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, Baker & Taylor, Copia, Gardners, eSEntral, Scribd, Goodreads, Ciando, Versa and True.
Robbins also has two more books waiting in the wings and a children’s series of books that she is working on.
