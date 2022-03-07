What if you could live forever?
Hey, everyone has thought about it. Now, Watertown-Mayer High School student Madelyn Tax is right in the thick of it. She is the Ensemble and Dance Captain for the Stages Theatre Company production of “Tuck Everlasting,” a musical with living forever at the core of its plot.
Unfortunately, the play’s main character does not live forever. On the other hand, a toad that gets magical spring water dumped on its head does live forever. It’s that kind of story – magical fun with a lot of energy and humor.
The characters yearn to truly make a difference. They deal with family expectations. They compete against the passing of time.
Communicating this mix of conflicts is what has endeared Madelyn, not only to this production, but also to musical theatre in general. She says, “I have just fallen in love with being able to tell stories to audiences that move them to a variety of emotions!”
What I’m about to say next sounds like something out of a musical, but Madelyn has learned not take anything for granted, in theatre or in life. In recent years, she has missed opportunities because of COVID and a bout with blood cancer. She is thankful “Tuck Everlasting” is still moving forward. In fact, she remembers what she was doing when the director called to tell her she had been cast – she was baking cookies. Madelyn couldn’t even answer the phone. She had to wash the cookie dough off her hands first.
There hasn’t been a lot of time for baking lately. They rehearse Monday through Friday for 3 hours a night – full runs of the show, complete with microphones, show shoes, and rehearsal skirts. And, Stages Theatre Company is located in Hopkins, so Madelyn has to commute 40 minutes to and from the theater.
Once the show opens on March 4, the busy schedule will continue. The cast and crew will do their thing Wednesday through Sunday with 2 shows on both Friday and Sunday, until the run ends on March 20.
All of it is worth it to Madelyn. She enjoys hanging out with all the people as much as she enjoys performing. She says, “A big part of theatre is the family you create.” She adds that an important part of putting on a fantastic show is creating a relationship with each cast member. “It is important to support and help each other along the way,” she says. “Theatre is not an individual thing, so it is very important to work as a team.”
Madelyn works hard both as a cast member and as an individual. She intends to major in theatre when she goes to college. Just as a literature student spends countless hours reading great works of poetry and fiction, Madelyn spends a great deal of time listening to cast recordings and viewing stage productions of renown musicals. In addition, she trains with a vocal coach and exercises her voice regularly. She also remains physically fit, so she is ready for any dance number a choreographer might throw at her.
If you would like to see her in action, the award winning Stages Theater is an excellent place to do it.
Tickets are $16 for adults; $14 for seniors (60+); $14 for children/students (ages 2-17). Call the box office at (952) 979-1111, or check them out online at stagestheatre.org.
