You can find all kinds of animals in Waconia during the Carver County Fair. On Oct. 8 it was all llamas as Llama Rama was held at the fairgrounds as a fundraiser for Launch Ministry, a local organization that supports homeless and housing insecure young adults in Carver and Scott counties. Over 500 people attended.
The main event took place on the midway. Families walked llamas, tried llama limbo, and took a photo with a llama through the help Carlson’s Lovable Llamas and Mama Llama MN, and the support of local 4H kids. Llama Rama also featured a market with more than 15 local vendors, food trucks, face painting, a Pokemon camp, art and craft projects, yoga, and a D.J. Minnesota Exotic and Supercars also showed up in the morning which resulted in there being both a “Lambo” and a “Llama” on the midway at the same time.
Through the generous support of many local sponsors, the event raised over $20,000 for Launch Ministry and also opened the doors at no cost to selected families receiving supportive services including local foster families, families accessing the food shelf, and families utilizing county social services.
“For the first year Llama Rama exceeded expectations,” said Amanda Bloomgren, event organizer. “Much of that success is attributable to the grassroots support of the Waconia community who believe in good causes and saw the vision. Everyone loves a llama! We look forward to growing Llama Rama into an anticipated fall event in the area, while helping the underserved in our community.”
