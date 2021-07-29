Norwood Young America is gearing up for Stiftungsfest, and part of the prep work is making sure the town looks its absolute best. There are a few different organizations hard at work. Recently, one local church decided to help with giving the Willkommen Pavilion a new coat of paint. Living Rock Church, one of Stiftungsfest sponsors, has been hard at work helping prepare for 2021’s activities, and even a bit of their own future.
Working with Public Works’ Tony Voigt, around ten volunteers from LRC joined together with Voigt and professional paint Peter Flint to give the Pavilion a face lift. According to Richard McKusick, one of the oldest members of LRC, while the Pavilion looked fine from a distance, it was clear that close up it needed new paint. Especially with Stiftungsfest coming up.
With the help of Flint and Voigt and others, the volunteers got to work. The first step was scraping off the old chipped paint. Starting on July 10, LRC volunteers began stripping off the paint chips after the city washed the Pavilion.
“It just made sense to support both the city and the painter, since we know both of them,” said McKusick. “We had a good group come out, and it looks pretty good.”
Once things were prepped, the painters were able to come in and get the Pavilion the new coat it needed, and just in time too. With Stiftungsfest coming in just over a month, prep is more important than ever.
Helping out with this project isn’t the only way that LRC is participating in Stiftungsfest. As mentioned before, they are also serving as sponsors, specifically for the Stiftungsfest Family Night. Those who joined the festival in 2019 might remember that Family Night was a brand new event, featuring family friendly activities as a way to celebrate before the big event over the weekend. Of course, 2020 put a stop to all festivals, including NYA’s favorite, so there was no way to keep the tradition going.
Now that things are opening up, Family Night is back, and LRC is excited to be there with its other churches and friends.
“From our church standpoint, we want to support Family Night,” said McKusick.
As far as other LRC projects, there is a big one in the works. New residents to NYA may not be aware that Living Rock Church doesn’t have a physical building. Instead, the congregation has held services at Central since they started almost 20 years ago. With a congregation over 200, McKusick and other members are working on getting their own building ready to go.
“The school has been really, really fantastic to us, and we appreciate their support for all the years we’ve been here,” said McKusick. “This something we’ve been talking about for a while, and now it’s becoming a reality.”
The congregation has been looking for a spot to officially set up for a while, and so far there are a few options. While it would take over a year to finish the building, they have found a spot right along county road 31. The plan at this point depends on what happens in the next few months. If things go really well, the base pour for the building will start end of this year. However, more than likely construction will begin on LRC’s church in 2022.
And while McKusick is overjoyed that this may be a reality soon, he emphasized how much he appreciated Central staff over the years. He hopes that the partnership between Central and LRC will continue, just in a new way.
Until then, though, LRC will be hard at work. Since they will be out at Stiftungsfest’s Family Night, feel free to talk with the members. They also have a website, livingrockchurch.com, which shows off all their events, what they are about, and more information about the church itself.
