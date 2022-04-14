If you feel lonesome, ornery, and mean, Bill Litzau has what you need. He’ll get you through the night. If you’re feeling a little lovey-dovey, Bill Litzau has what you need. He’ll get you through the night. If you feel like a little country boogie-woogie, Bill Litzau has what you need. You know what he’ll do.
His song selection messes with you, but in a nice way. He and his backing group, Open Highway, transition seamlessly, without even stopping, from Led Zepplin into Merle Haggard, from Prince into Journey, and Stevie Ray Vaughn into Brooks & Dunn. In the midst of all that, they cover the Black Eyed Peas and make them sound country.
Litzau says the music is “Outlaw Country” with some kick. He lists Waylon, Merle, Cash, and Charlie Daniels amongst his influences, but you can imagine any of them covering the Black Eyed Peas? Litzau says a lot of outlaws would hate the idea, but the crowd really loves it – and that’s what it’s all about for him, entertaining people.
He says the money is not bad either, but really, entertaining people is what it’s all about.
That, and the love of music. Litzau has been playing for 25 years. He has missed weddings and lots of parties to keep up with his performance schedule. He’s got fond memories of local haunts like the King Pin in Plato, Pounders in Cologne, Northside Grill in NYA, and Knuckleheads in Mayer. He gets around to Floyd’s in Victoria and Club New Yorker in Green Isle. He has played on the emerging artists stage at Winstock Country Music Festival and has opened for outlaw singer Dallas Moore.
He even met Darius Rucker once.
Litzau recalls a funny story when his drummer, who shall remain nameless, went to the wrong bar, set up all his stuff, and then called wondering where everyone was. But, with all the drinking in these ol’ songs, who can really blame him?
Now, in addition to performing, Litzau wishes to give more attention to writing and producing his own material. He has gotten some airplay on small market radio stations and has songs available on popular streaming services. He is currently re-working some of the recordings because he just thinks they can be better.
Maybe someday we’ll see Litzau and Open Highway on a bill with Steel Woods, Ward Davis, or Whiskey Myers. If you put in the work, who knows what these gravel roads can bring?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.