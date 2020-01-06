After reviewing the current situation and potential alternatives, the Waconia Lions Club has decided to cancel the 38th Annual Wild Game Dinner scheduled for Feb. 1. The main reasons for this decision involve the following:
• Due to ongoing construction at Lake Waconia Regional Park, the Waconia Event Center location where the event has historically taken place will not be available.
• A suitable replacement venue large enough to support the current version of Wild Game Dinner operations could not be identified.
• Although two significantly smaller venues were ultimately identified late in the fourth quarter of 2019, the planning time required to reconfigure Wild Game Dinner operations in order to make those venues feasible simply proved to be inadequate.
While the Wild Game Dinner has been cancelled for 2020, Waconia Lions leaders assure patrons that the club is moving forward with planning to make the event successful for next year. They hope to see you then!
