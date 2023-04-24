Getting set up in new location last year.jpg

The Waconia Lion’s annual Wild Game Dinner will be held at the fairgrounds again this year. Pictured are organizer’s setting up for last year’s event. (Submitted photo)

The Waconia Event Center was home to the Waconia Lions wild game dinner for many years. That building is coming down this summer as we reported two weeks ago, but the Lions have found a perfectly fine new home for the popular community dinner/fundraiser at the Carver County Fairgrounds.

This year’s event, slated Saturday April 29, marks a return to the Entertainment Center on the fairgrounds after an inaugural run last year. That came following a three-year event hiatus due to loss of the Lions traditional event location and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Load comments