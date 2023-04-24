The Waconia Event Center was home to the Waconia Lions wild game dinner for many years. That building is coming down this summer as we reported two weeks ago, but the Lions have found a perfectly fine new home for the popular community dinner/fundraiser at the Carver County Fairgrounds.
This year’s event, slated Saturday April 29, marks a return to the Entertainment Center on the fairgrounds after an inaugural run last year. That came following a three-year event hiatus due to loss of the Lions traditional event location and the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, the fair board also has offered up a second building as a reception area, according to Lion organizer Jeff Boeser, so the crowd of attendees doesn’t have to wait outside in the event of inclement weather
The Lions already have a brat stand at the fair and have served food at other events on the fairgrounds, like the Waconia Rodeo, so the new location is a good fit, say organizers.
This year’s festivities run 4-8 p.m. and feature wild game appetizers, dinner, live music, and door prizes. There will be over $12,000 given away in cash and raffle prizes.
Raffle prizes include a Weber gas griddle, StrikeMaster lithium ice auger, a selection of guns and rifles, a lifetime fishing license, and other prizes. Raffle tickets are available for purchase during the event.
Even if you are not eating dinner, you can still purchase raffle tickets for prizes. And even if you don’t fancy wild game, there will be plenty of other food that evening. The Lions serve up a mean pork chop dinner.
The wild game fee and sportsman’s dinner is traditionally the Lions largest event of the year and one of its biggest fundraisers with all proceeds going back to the community.
Tickets to the event are $40, half price for kids 16 and under. Tickets are available online on the Lions Facebook page, or at any of the following locations: Bob’s Barber Shop, Mackenthun’s Fine Foods, Waconia, Cabin Fever, Victoria, or call 612-396-8709 or 612-396-1358
