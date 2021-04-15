While great weather is here, spring is known for its rain. Luckily, your local library is here to help with plenty of activities you can do at home. There’s a big line up this spring, including art projects for all ages, cooking tutorials, and much more for anyone looking for something to do at home. And best of all, they’re free.
“One of the neat things with a lot of these is they’re done through Zoom with different art providers,” said Patricia Leck, youth services librarian. “Then they can get their kit and just do the class they choose.”
Many of these classes are not new to the library, just a different format than what folks are used to. However, there is one new class: Cooking in the Kitchen with Jodi and Morgan. Chanhassen Library’s Manager, Jodi, has been cooking recipes from library cookbooks, giving full tutorials to the community.
According to Leck, these have been one of the most popular items ever for the library, with thousands tuning in to watch. This series doesn’t require registration, and the videos remain on Facebook for residents to watch days afterwards, allowing aspiring cooks to attempt the recipes on a later day if they choose. The plan is to have another episode April 17, with more to come in May and throughout summer.
“It’s one of our most viewed programs,” said Leck. “And there are often guest appearances fro Jodi’s daughter and her dog.”
Cooking isn’t the only activity available, though. ArtStart is back with plenty to offer for all ages. This year, there are three categories: Kids, Teen, and Adults. The kiddos are the earliest, starting Saturday April 10 and are tasked with making a Rube Goldberg Marble Machine.
For those unaware, Rube Goldberg Machines are incredibly complex set ups to do something very simple. For example, creating a multistep process to move a marble enough to knock over a single domino. They encourage a ton of creativity on the part of the builder, so it’s perfect for a family to get involved in. Anyone participating in this particular ArtStart is encourage to use paper and other scraps to help create their machine. The library will be providing kits with supplies for the kids to use as well.
As for teens, their ArtStart is the creation of Russian Nesting Dolls, or Matryoshka for those learning Russian. These dolls, stacked inside each other, are often hand painted and extremely similar to one another, with the bigger dolls being more detailed and the smaller ones as detailed as possible.
The teens will be working with an artist via Zoom to help create their Matryoshka. Just like the younger kids, the library will be providing a free kit with all that they need already in it: paint, blank dolls, and everything else that goes into making one.
Finally, adults have their own ArtStart: Memory Boxes. The library will be providing the box and some supplies to decorate it. As for the part of the person making it, they are encouraged to gather items they want to keep in it, such as photographs, mementos, and anything else they’d like to keep for nostalgia’s sake. For this one, it’s also recommended that participants have a hot glue gun (if possible) as well as scissors.
All of these events require registration at least 24 hours before the event itself. Kits are limited, so it’s best to sign up early, according to Leck. And if you can’t make it for one, don’t sweat it. In response to popularity, the library has been putting on these kinds of events more often, so it’s very possible to get on a waiting list.
Not interested in art or cooking? There are many more events to try, including writing events, book clubs, social media classes, and much more. Visit carverlib.org and click the events tab to learn about any upcoming events and how they work.
