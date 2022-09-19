Jan Nester was honored during an open house at the Watertown Public Library on Sept. 8 for her 36 years of service. Jan was joined at the celebration by family, colleagues from the Carver County Library, members of the Friends of the Library and library patrons as she now transitions into retirement.

During her years of dedicated service to the community, Nester has been affectionately known as the “Library Lady”. A hallmark of her career has been her great customer service and ability to know many library customers by name. Also an avid reader herself - many library users would come to Nester knowing that she would provide an excellent book recommendation that suited their taste in reading. 

