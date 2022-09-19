Jan Nester was honored during an open house at the Watertown Public Library on Sept. 8 for her 36 years of service. Jan was joined at the celebration by family, colleagues from the Carver County Library, members of the Friends of the Library and library patrons as she now transitions into retirement.
During her years of dedicated service to the community, Nester has been affectionately known as the “Library Lady”. A hallmark of her career has been her great customer service and ability to know many library customers by name. Also an avid reader herself - many library users would come to Nester knowing that she would provide an excellent book recommendation that suited their taste in reading.
When Nester started at the Watertown Library in 1986, she worked at the old building on Angel Avenue. The new building opened in 1996 and has undergone several changes over the years. But Jan said the biggest changes to libraries during her 36 years of service have been technological. Jan remembers the days of looking up books in the card catalog which has since evolved to an online catalog. The tracking of books and patron accounts has changed enormously to become a computerized circulation system.
She recalls: “When I first started, when you checkout out a book you wrote your name on the back of a card and filed it”.
In the early years, the library was single staffed, often putting Nester in charge whenever she was on duty. That changed over the years and the library added a second staff for safety reasons. She still has a vivid memory of the day when a deer crashed through the front window in the fall of 1996, just after the new library opened at its current location on Lewis Ave. The deer thrashed around throughout the library, tried to go out through the back wall, broke off its antlers while trying to go out through a different front window, and finally went out the same way it came in. While all this was going on Nester guided patrons out of the library and then was able to call 911 for assistance.
As the library staffing has evolved to be known as “the western cluster”, library users at the Waconia Library have also come to enjoy Nester’s excellent customer service and rely on her reading recommendations. The staff and library patrons attending the open house at Nester’s “home library” in Watertown were in agreement that while the library will not be the same without her smile and customer service – they all wish her the best in her well-deserved retirement.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.