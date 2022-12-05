The former site of the Waconia American Legion post was demolished at the end of November. In the spot previously occupied by the legion building, a 44-unit apartment complex will be erected. (Submitted photos)
The 1920s-era brick building on Olive Street that had been home to Trinity Lutheran School, county offices and the Waconia American Legion has been razed.
A large excavating machine made quick work of the nearly century-old building starting Tuesday, Nov. 22, and crews were busy hauling away debris last week.
In its place, as reported about a year ago, will be a new four-story, 44-unit apartment building. Plans for that project were approved late last fall and construction could begin soon, according to Tim Lundgren with Waconia Investment Partnership, LLC.
The project stems from Legion Post 150 plans with the builder/developer to either renovate the space or find a new Legion home.
A leaky, collapsing roof and crumbling foundation would have made it more costly to rehabilitate the building than the property is worth, Lundgren said. So, the partnership approached the city with a proposal to demolish the existing building and construct a new apartment building instead. Meanwhile, the Waconia Legion embarked on a remodeling project to turn the 414 Main building on Main Street into a new clubroom and meeting space.
Coincidentally, as the old building was being demolished the Waconia American Legion held a “soft opening” last Wednesday, Nov. 23, at its new location to prepare for an expected grand opening sometime in December.
In terms of the new apartment building, the developer called it a desirable location because of its nearness to the downtown and it will include one- and two-bedroom market rate units.
From a parking perspective, the site plan calls for the development of 78 parking stalls, 42 underground and 36 surface parking stalls.
Next steps following demolition and cleanup are to place shoring for the foundation and begin to excavate the underground garage, Lundgren said. That could begin in two weeks. Pre-cast concrete for the garage is scheduled to be delivered in January. Construction of the new apartments is expected to take about 12 months.
In the old Legion building’s final days, some of the wood flooring, doors and hardware were reclaimed for other uses, while some of the kitchen components went to Victoria non-profit Humanity Alliance, which provides meals to vulnerable populations.
The Waconia Fire Department also was able to enter the building to conduct some emergency access training sessions before its demise.
As a footnote, Trinity Lutheran retrieved the cornerstone from the 1941 building addition for historical posterity.
