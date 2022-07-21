Almost every summer for a few years now, local teachers have been stepping out of their usual workplace, the classroom, into other work environments thanks to a collaboration of the Waconia Chamber of Commerce, School District 110 and the local business community.
The Teachers in the Workplace program, originally adapted from the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce Foundation and the Waconia Area Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau, seeks to inspire and encourage teachers and organizations to highlight job opportunities and skills required for the future workforce, according to Chamber President Christine Fenner. Waconia was a pilot participant in the original program and has had teachers in its workplaces nearly every summer since then.
This year, Waconia Public School teachers collaborated with healthcare businesses to learn more about careers in healthcare and how they can prepare the future workforce in the classroom.
Last month, teachers spent time in several local healthcare related locations, including Ridgeview, Twin Cities Orthopedics, MoveWell Chiropractic, Crown College’s nursing program, Advanced Dermatology, and The Hive
This year’s teacher participants included health education teachers Audra Lawson, Rebecca Riesgraf and Rebecca Ryan; science teachers Mel Berg and Michelle Sperle-Berg; work-based learning coordinator Kelly Jo Raether; and developmental disabilities/transitions instructor Jenni Sebora.
Funding for this year’s opportunity was supported through a grant from the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry with a focus on healthcare. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, it had been put on hold for nearly two years. The grant was a collaboration between the Waconia School District and Southwest Metro Intermediate district, so other area schools will benefit as well, Fenner said.
Locally, at Ridgeview, Waconia teachers were able to spend two days learning from medical professionals in imaging, rehab, ambulance, materials management, finance, specialty clinics, lab, information technology and human resources.
Among other stops in Workplace program tour was at the 18,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art Twin Cities Orthopedics Waconia Therapy & Sports Performance facility, where teachers had an opportunity to talk with a variety of healthcare professionals in physical therapy, chiropractic, sports performance, massage therapy, and personal training, as well as checking out the rehab pool.
Teachers also learned about careers in nursing, dermatology, chiropractor requirements and treatment options, and at The Hive the importance of mental health for both students and teachers.
