Legion leaders welcome Chamber members.jpg

Legion Post 150 leaders welcomed the business community to their new home at a Chamber of Commerce event on March 2. (Al Lohman/The Patriot)

It took almost three years, but Waconia American Legion Post 150 has finally made a nearly full transition to its new home.

Local Legion leaders provided an update and tour of the new clubroom and facilities for the Waconia business community at a Chamber of Commerce coffee event last Thursday, March 2. And a full slate of activities open to the public is taking shape on the Legion calendar and Facebook page.

