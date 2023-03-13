It took almost three years, but Waconia American Legion Post 150 has finally made a nearly full transition to its new home.
Local Legion leaders provided an update and tour of the new clubroom and facilities for the Waconia business community at a Chamber of Commerce coffee event last Thursday, March 2. And a full slate of activities open to the public is taking shape on the Legion calendar and Facebook page.
The post sold its old home on Olive Street in 2021 to developers, who razed the aging, crumbling building and are constructing a new apartment complex in its place. Discussions about a possible new Legion home began as far back as 2018 to reduce the growing building maintenance and expenses required at the old building.
Once the sale was complete, the club began construction at its new home in the 4 Main Building on Main Street, converting the former retail space to new bar, kitchen, and clubroom.
Joe Gifford, building committee chair, acknowledged that it “might have been the worst time ever” to embark on the building project on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic and with construction costs nearly doubling since the Legion decided on a new location. That forced building committee members to rescale design plans and ways to fund the project.
The post gained some relief through city of Waconia policy changes and a deferred payment structure related to sewer and water charges, also a $115,000 revolving loan from the city. In addition, the local Legion secured a $50,000 grant from the Carver County Community Development Agency.
Construction was completed late last fall and the new clubroom opened in November.
Legion leaders thanked partners and the community for their support during the building project, and reminded Chamber visitors that while Post 150 is an organization for members, it is also a “community fundraiser” with the bar, dining and reception areas, and events open to the public to raise money for local causes. Legionnaires, many of whom are also Waconia Lions members, also emphasized their close connection to that organization. The building also is the new Lions’ den, as well as home to the Legion Auxiliary.
Some of the events that are back for the public are Friday meal nights and meat raffle, Saturday bingo with lunch, Legion steak fry and omelet breakfasts, regular bar service and more. In addition, the Legion space also is available to rent for receptions, meetings, and banquets. Meanwhile, watch for information on other upcoming Legion events, including a flag retirement ceremony April 1.
