Boy Scout Andrew English from Troop 439 recently presented his Eagle Scout project to Waconia American Legion Post 150 which will lead to an American flag drop-off and retirement event next month.
The Eagle Scout’s project consisted of two phases.
The first phase involved locating, fully restoring, and repurposing an old United States Post Office mailbox to become a brand-new flag retirement drop box. The second phase of his project involved seeking an area veterans’ organization to permanently host the new drop box, fund the purchase of new flags, and support a special one-day event to promote the drop-box.
Post 150 readily agreed to donate $750 toward the purchase of new flags and work with English on the logistics for that event where anyone in the community who drops off their old flag for retirement that day will be given a new flag for free. Current plans are to hold the event Saturday, April 1, at the Carver County Fairgrounds main gate area.
Flag drop off and giveaway will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a retirement ceremony to follow at 1:30 p.m.
The event will be open to the public, and the free flags will be given away on a first come first served basis until gone. Mark your calendars now to come out and support this great event!
