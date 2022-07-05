Waconia American Legion Post 150 will get some financial assistance from the city as the organization develops its new home at the 4 Main Street building.
The city council on Monday, June 20, approved a revolving loan fund application in the amount of $115,000 to help with the Legion’s project to transition the building from a retail space to new Legion clubroom. Specially, the loan will help to acquire equipment for the new location such as refrigeration, ovens and bar.
Legion leaders had earlier asked for relief from sewer and water connection charges as the organization works to complete the project in the face of rising costs, and another action the council took at its meeting should help there too.
The council also approved a small business trunk fee deferral policy that targets specific size businesses and commercial projects. The policy which takes effect immediately works in consort with Metropolitan Council program defer up to 80 percent of trunk fees up to 10 years.
City leaders call the provision a way to lower the bar for entry for smaller new businesses or those that want to expand with the benefit to the city that the businesses stay open and flourish.
The council also approved a gambling license for Post 150 at its new location coming at 4 East Main Street. Council member Randy Sorensen abstained from all votes due to his involvement with Legion Post 150.
In other business, the council held a public hearing and approved the city’s 2021 annual stormwater management plan which outlines goals and efforts to manage stormwater and meet permit and water reuse requirements. Some of the focus areas in 2021 included reuse infrastructure maintenance, training staff on best management practices, street sweeping and pet waste education.
The council also heard and rejected variance requests on two proposed home improvement projects. One, a request from a property owner at 115 Maple Terrace in the Shores of Lake Waconia to install a patio and putting green. The second, a request from a property at 24 Dana Circle in Lakeview Terrace to expand an existing porch with a larger porch.
Both properties are in shoreland districts, and in each case council members expressed concerns about stormwater runoff and that the requests exceed impermeable surface criteria in those districts.
The council also heard and approved the city’s Americans with Disabilities Act transition plan which includes an evaluation of all of the community pedestrian facilities for accessibility, the severity of any concerns and financial impacts to make improvements.
Issues will continue to be addressed in capital improvement plans involving street reconstruction and surfacing projects, according to the plan. The city also will create provisions for city staff to work with residents who might have an accessibility concern about a path or sidewalk. The plan also comes with provisions to maintain and evaluate improvements on an annual basis.
