nya aux.jpg

Pictured are Lois Wenz, retiring Veterans’ Council Chaplain; and Stehpen “Steve” Walker, the new Carver County Veterans Services Officer. (Submitted photo)

Edward Born Post 343 hosted the Carver County Veterans’ Council meeting at the Roy Clay Building in Norwood Young America on Aug. 3.

The Carver County Veterans’ Council meets nine times during the year at different locations throughout the county.

  
Load comments