Judy Schindler, Diane Mackenthun, Dottie Simmons, Bonnie Wigfield, Janet Stolz, Joyce Haas and Jeannette Bachmann display the assembled baskets that were delivered to area schools and NYA library. (Submitted photos)
Pictured are Judy Schindler, Bonnie Wigfield, Dottie Simmons, Janet Stolz, Carol Lagergren and Jeannette Bachmann with the empty baskets and cookies to be assembled. (Submitted photos)
The Norwood Young America community believes and fully supports the words by Hilary Clinton that “It takes a village to raise a child” and American Education Week (AEW), Nov. 14-18, gives us a wonderful opportunity to celebrate education and honor those individuals who are making a difference in ensuring that every child receives a quality education.
The members of Unit 343, Edward Born American Legion Auxiliary (ALA), know it takes an entire school staff – teachers, paraprofessionals, school administration, school secretary, custodians, lunchroom and playground supervisors – to educate a child. These baskets are a small way to show their appreciation for the wonderful work they are doing with our children.
ALA Edward Born Unit #343 members gathered at in the Oak Grove Senior Residents Community Room on Nov. 14 to assemble appreciation baskets for the educators and staff of area schools and public library.
Each AEW basket included a “With thanks – There’s Gnomebody Like You!” note, apples and cookies. The cookies (42 packages) were donated by ALA members and the case of 100 HoneyCrisp apples were donated by Kwik Trip. Baskets were delivered to nine locations: ISD 108 Public Elementary, Middle and High Schools, Kurious Kids, Kids Company, Community Education, St. John’s Lutheran School, Emanuel Lutheran School and NYA Public Library. The AEW notecards were handmade by ALA member Jeannette Bachmann.
