The Norwood Young America community believes and fully supports the words by Hilary Clinton that “It takes a village to raise a child” and American Education Week (AEW), Nov. 14-18, gives us a wonderful opportunity to celebrate education and honor those individuals who are making a difference in ensuring that every child receives a quality education.

The members of Unit 343, Edward Born American Legion Auxiliary (ALA), know it takes an entire school staff – teachers, paraprofessionals, school administration, school secretary, custodians, lunchroom and playground supervisors – to educate a child. These baskets are a small way to show their appreciation for the wonderful work they are doing with our children.

