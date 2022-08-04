On Flag Day, June 14, senior residents at Peace Village in Norwood Young America were guests of the American Legion Auxiliary Edward Born Unit #343, to commemorate the adoption of the American flag. For more than 200 years, Old Glory has served as a symbol of our nation’s freedom and as a source of pride for our citizens. In patriotic parades and musical salutes, we support our local military and recognize the significance of the Stars and Stripes.

Flag Day is a time to honor our nation’s veterans who have willingly served to protect the flag and the ideals it represents. With each ceremonial fold of the flag, we recognize the principles on which our country was founded: Liberty, Unity, Justice, and Sacrifice.

Load comments