Waconia American Legion Auxiliary Unit 150 and Waconia American Legion Post 150 will be sponsoring their 3rd annual Waconia Cares Project this year sending care packages to deployed military personnel. Last year, the organizations shipped 300 care packages all over the world.
Each box will be packed with approximately $75 worth of goods, such as beef jerky, candy, cookies, protein bars, books, etc. “This is one small gesture to thank our military personnel for the sacrifices they and their families make by letting them know we are keeping them in our thoughts and prayers during the holiday season,” say organizers.
The community is invited to join in to make this effort a success. Contributions to the Waconia Cares Project are tax deductible. The organizations are a 501(c) (19) non-profit, EIN# 83-2390545.
A special effort is made to identify deployed personnel from Minnesota to receive the packages. If you know of any deployed military personnel to include in the 2022 shipment of packages, please submit their name along with their APO or FPO address.
Contact Waconia Cares Project by email at waconiaUnit150ala@gmail.com, or mail check donations directly to: American Legion Auxiliary, Attention Waconia Cares Project, PO Box 132, Waconia, MN 55387.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.