Waconia American Legion Auxiliary Unit 150 and Waconia American Legion Post 150 will be sponsoring their 3rd annual Waconia Cares Project this year sending care packages to deployed military personnel. Last year, the organizations shipped 300 care packages all over the world.

Each box will be packed with approximately $75 worth of goods, such as beef jerky, candy, cookies, protein bars, books, etc. “This is one small gesture to thank our military personnel for the sacrifices they and their families make by letting them know we are keeping them in our thoughts and prayers during the holiday season,” say organizers.

Load comments