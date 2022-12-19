Luminaria lane.jpg

Legacy Village will be lit with luminarias this year, as Yellowstone Trail (pictured) was last year. (Submitted photo)

Last year we carried the story about a group of Yellowstone Trail neighbors in Waconia who came together to create a runway for Santa Claus on Christmas Eve. They lined the street and sidewalks in front of 25 homes with 300 luminaria lights that evening to spread some light and mark the season.

This year, the entire Legacy Village neighborhood will be illuminated, according to resident Tanya Meyer, who had the original bright idea of “one night, some light and a little cheer.”

