Last year we carried the story about a group of Yellowstone Trail neighbors in Waconia who came together to create a runway for Santa Claus on Christmas Eve. They lined the street and sidewalks in front of 25 homes with 300 luminaria lights that evening to spread some light and mark the season.
This year, the entire Legacy Village neighborhood will be illuminated, according to resident Tanya Meyer, who had the original bright idea of “one night, some light and a little cheer.”
One thousand luminaries will be on display this Christmas Eve throughout the neighborhood which includes Yellowstone Trail, Beach Road, Egret and Cormorant Court. Every household in Legacy Village will be displaying 10 luminarias and there will be others in common areas within the development, Meyer said. Many neighbors have volunteered already to help assemble and deliver luminaria kits to every homeowner.
Mackenthun’s Fine Foods donated 100 bags to use when luminaria kits are assembled and that neighbors can use to donate food items for the food shelf.
Neighbors want to share the attraction with other residents throughout the community and are using the occasion to take donations for the Waconia Gather and Grow food shelf. They are also encouraging others to make monetary donations which can be done online at the Gather and Grow website waconiafoodshelf.org.
Relay for Life organizers also are supporting the cause by allowing neighbors to use wooden blocks from their luminarias in lieu of sand. In turn, any broken Christmas lights will be collected after the holiday season to benefit Relay for Life fundraising efforts to fight cancer.
On Christmas Eve, Legacy Village neighbors are being asked to set out their luminarias by mid-afternoon so that when people are out for church or a holiday gathering, they can drive or walk through the neighborhood “and enjoy our little winter village,” Meyer said. The lights will remain on throughout the evening for Santa’s arrival.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.