Sauber Laundromat came into Norwood Young America on April 11 with Speed Queens, cleanliness, and prompt service. Cleanliness and prompt service are familiar terms, but Speed Queens? Speed Queens are the names of Sauber’s high-efficiency, high-capacity washers and dryers, which set this laundromat apart from others.
The Sauber team set up shop in the empty mall along Highway 212 on the east edge of town. The laundromat’s owner, Arun Subbiah, who has a background in commercial properties and hotel management, has plans for more than just a laundromat. He says ten upper-midscale hotel suites are under construction in the west end of the mall and will open this fall.
Subbiah says, “Really, we wanted to do something nice in that NYA mall to start bringing in some customers. Its been a challenge to find tenants in that building for over 20 years. Small family individual owners are showing interest now, but it is a challenge for them to afford rent at this time. Hence, we decided to clean up the building and start occupying spaces. With all the current businesses planned in that building, over 60% will still remain vacant this year. So we will continue to look for tenants long term in that building.”
Meanwhile, the laundry business is picking up. Subbiah says it still has a long way to go to reach capacity on the Speed Queens. But, “We hope to get there in the second or third year,” he says. “Newer facilities also take time for people to know and come out. We are doing some online advertising to get the word out at this time.”
Luckily, COVID didn’t slow them down, and the City of Norwood Young America has been supportive, not only with the laundromat, but also with Subbiah’s efforts to revitalize the mall, especially in light of construction materials being so high-priced right now. Subbiah reiterates, “This mall has been over 75% vacant for the most part since it was built except for a few short term tenants along the way. We are hoping to change that in a few years. Hopefully we will bring in some sustainable businesses in that mall.”
The mall’s location was, after all, one of things that prompted Subbiah to open Sauber’s Laundromat in the first place. It’s right along Highway 212 and has lots of space to work with.
Jessica Roiger helps Subbiah run Sauber’s Laundromat. Roiger oversees the day to day operations and keeps everything clean and sanitized.
Subbiah believes the overall cleanliness brings in almost as many people as the Speed Queens. He says, “Cleanliness, prompt service, and new machines are a big part of why customers come to us in this new location. We intend to maintain the same over the years.”
Sauber’s Laundromat joined the NYA Chamber of Commerce and hosted a ribbon cutting June 15. They’re here. They’re really, really here.
Soon, Subbiah will have a stranglehold on the ever-so-coveted laundromat-hotel market. Until then, he invites you to check out Sauber Laundromat’s website at https://sauberlaundromat.com/website?id=73L9Goq. He also encourages you to follow Sauber Laundromat on Facebook for laundry sales and promotions.
