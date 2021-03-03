“We need to get kids back in the classroom.”
Lots of people have been saying that – especially parents – and especially lately as the pandemic lingers but the rate of infection drops and vaccines arrive across the state.
In February, Gov. Tim Walz made the statement and outlined plans to bring middle school and high school students safely back to the classroom. Under the latest plans, Minnesota school districts were able to reopen their middle and high school buildings to students starting Feb. 22, and are expected to offer some form of in-person learning next month.
For Waconia students, that will likely happen March 16 after a scheduled week-long spring break March 8-12. The District 110 School Board agreed to the approach at a work session Monday. The board is expected to review the logistics and formally adopt the latest learning plan at its next meeting Monday, March 1.
Elementary school students have been back in the classroom since mid-January. Middle school students returned at least part-time in a hybrid model last week.
The Tuesday, March 16, date for a full return to in-person classes would allow for a teacher planning day on Monday the 15th before classes re-start.
Distance learning options will remain available for students and families uncomfortable about returning to the classroom.
Responding to the latest state school plans, Dr. Michael Osterholm, Minnesota’s best-known epidemiologist and director of the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, warned that a new strain of the virus could lead to huge COVID-19 spikes in coming weeks and predicted that in-person classes could be shut down again before the end of the school year.
However, school administrators and board members expressed support for a return as vaccinations roll out, as the rate of coronavirus cases declines, as safety protocols continue in place, plus an overwhelming desire to get students back in the classroom.
“It’s a balancing act of risks versus rewards,” Superintendent Pat Devine said.
