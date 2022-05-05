Waconia expanded its boundaries through six land annexations last year, according to the city’s 2021 land use development report. Now add another in 2022.
On April 19, the city council approved the annexation of 15 acres of property south of Waconia, just east of Highway 284 and north of Carver Creek at 102nd Street. That is expected to become Woodland Creek 5th Addition. The land is likely to be turned into 30 lots of medium density housing, according to city planners.
The Waconia Township board authorized the annexation at an earlier meeting and no one spoke at a public hearing on the annexation request.
The council also approved the vacation of drainage and utility easement out lots in The Fields development, a formality that will enable those properties to be re-platted and included in the second phase of the residential development
In other business, the council authorized the approval of two construction contracts for improvements at City Square Park to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.
One involves the construction of a ramp to the iconic park gazebo; the other includes six pedestrian ramps – four on the corners of the park and two others on First Street, also some drainage improvements to reduce water ponding and icing in the spring.
The ramp with rail and retaining wall is bid at just over $132,000, the other for sidewalk and storm sewer is bid at $61,000.
Earlier ADA work involved improvements around the restroom site and concrete sidewalk replacements.
