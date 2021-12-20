We finally had our first single-digit temperature readings of the season recently, followed quickly by a return to 40-50-degree temperatures thereafter.
It’s been that kind of year. So, while last week’s “flash freeze” led to a Dec. 7 declaration of ice-in on Lake Waconia, it’s too early to make that date official.
So says veteran local naturalist, teacher and author Jim Gilbert, who tracks ice-in dates for hundreds of Minnesota lakes from Lake of the Woods all the way to the southern border. Gilbert has ice-in records for Lake Waconia dating back to 1940 and has been observing the lake first-hand from his home there since 1970.
He notes that drastic temperature swings can affect ice conditions, so Gilbert said observers will wait two weeks before the Lake Waconia ice- in date becomes official with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
The definition of lake ice-in can vary from lake to lake, according to the DNR. For citizen observers reporting data, ice-in occurs when the entire lake is frozen over and the ice cover remains through winter.
One of the earlier Lake Waconia ice -in dates was Nov. 7, 1991, which was also the year of the great Halloween blizzard that marked a 30th anniversary this year.
Despite the variability freeze-up, Gilbert remarks, “I can confidently say based on longtime data I’ve collected, that lakes tend to freeze later than they did 50 years ago.”
Gilbert grew up on nearby Lake Minnewashta and remembers ice skating on the lake usually around Thanksgiving. That’s not the case on Lake Minnewashta or Lake Waconia these days and certainly not recommended this year even now.
In fact, last Friday the DNR and Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) held a joint news conference to discuss ice on Minnesota lakes.
On average, ice coverage has declined 10-14 days over the last 50 years, according to data collected by the state agencies and volunteers. Since 1967, ice- in dates have moved about nine days later on average, while ice-out dates have moved about four to five days earlier.
That means two less weeks of ice coverage each winter for ice fishing, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing and snowmobiling across the state’s lakes. Each year, Minnesotans and visitors spend millions of dollars on winter recreation, so a shortened lake ice season is also a big hit for businesses that support these winter traditions, state officials note.
In addition to shorter ice recreation seasons, less ice cover also has impacts to lake ecosystems. For example, loss of cold-water habitat for fish species such as trout, cisco, and whitefish; altered lake evaporation rates that affect lake levels and humidity, which result in changes to fish and bug populations; potential for increased densities of aquatic invasive plants, such as curly leaf pondweed and Eurasian watermilfoil; and a longer growing season for algal blooms which negatively affect water quality.
Fish populations may also shift. Warm-water species like large-mouth bass and carp may migrate north, while cold-water species like brook trout and cisco may decline in Minnesota. Walleye prefer water temps at 65 to 70 degrees during the summer, and smaller, warmer lakes may become too warm for them, meaning their populations will likely shift to cooler, northern lakes.
Increasing air temperatures have the biggest impact on shallow lakes, with less volume of water to absorb solar radiation, according to the DNR. However, deeper lakes will also suffer impacts, including the potential for more fish kills. With lakes too warm at the surface and too little oxygen at the bottom, fish will squeeze into smaller zones to compete for limited oxygen.
Back at the surface, varying temperatures also affect ice quality. Even when lakes are ice-covered, the DNR notes that thickness and quality of the ice may be decrease and there will be more slush. So, ice safety becomes an even more important issue.
While several deer were observed last week venturing out on Lake Waconia ice to Coney Island, DNR officials warn that ice-in dates should not be used as a guide to track ice thickness for recreational use. Ice conditions can change rapidly and should be checked frequently.
It takes at least 4 inches of new solid ice in contact with stationary freshwater for safe skating, walking and ice fishing. A snowmobile takes 6 inches of ice, 8 to 12 inches are needed for a car, and 12 to 15 inches for a pickup truck.
Going through the ice into cold water can quickly go bad. Cold water saps body heat 25 times faster than air of the same temperature. In 32-degree water, you have about 15 minutes before going unconscious.
Check the DNR’s website for additional ice safety tips.
ISD 110 STUDENT REPORTS
As a footnote to the ice-in article, Waconia High School students in the Wildcat Media Productions group were able to attend the joint news conference Friday held by the DNR and MPCA at French Regional Park on Medicine Lake in Plymouth as part of the Twin Cities media pool.
Students also were able to pull aside Commissioner Katrina Kessler after the news conference for a one-on-one interview.
The students will take the interviews to produce a story about lake ice over the winter with a focus on Lake Waconia., according to Wildcat Media Productions advisor Paul David. The final product will go on the MPCA website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.