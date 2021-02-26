Shep’s Bar in Cologne closed nearly 15 years ago, but it is still making a name for itself.
The Shep’s neon bar sign, circa 1948, is ranked number six on the “top 50 coolest vintage signs in Minnesota,” according to Highway Highlights, a website devoted to roadside oddities, quirky places and architecture. The sign has recently been up for sale on K-BID, an online auction platform.
The bar opened in 1950 and was a popular Cologne watering hole for decades.
Now, the building has been sold and the sign will go to the highest bidder. Bids were running close to $5,000 early this week as the bid closing deadline approached.
Ed Schepers of Chaska was in high school when his dad Ed senior purchased the sign and started the business. His sister Phyllis Vos managed Shep’s Bar for many years. She died in 2019 at age 90, and Schepers notes he’s not getting any younger.
The rest of the family and offspring aren’t interested in owning the 5-foot wide by 11-foot-tall sign, and even though the neon light still works, “it’s not something you would put in your backyard at home,” Schepers said. So, the decision was made to part with the sign.
He says the family has had offers for the sign before, but chose to go with an online bidding firm to avoid the hassle.
Incidentally, there is more than one Shep’s Bar in Minnesota and other states.
The winning bidder is responsible for removing the sign, and with the recent sale of the building and a remodeling project underway, that should occur soon.
The city of Cologne has not been approached yet by the new owners on plans for the building, according to City Administrator Jesse Dickson. But he says, with the opening of the Cologne House Café at the former Inn Town bar, and now a suitor for the departed Shep’s Bar, “we’re definitely looking forward to seeing some business growth downtown.”
