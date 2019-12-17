Laketown Gymnastics opened in June 2011, bringing recreational and competitive team gymnastics to Waconia and surrounding communities. Now, the gym has brought a new Ninja course to its program.
The gym recently hosted an open house to celebrate the grand opening of its Ninja course, joined in a ribbon cutting by the Laketown Gym Board of Directors, members of the Chamber of Commerce and the Waconia City Council.
The program is named “Ninja” as a take on the popular TV show, “American Ninja Warrior” and responds to a community survey in which respondents requested the addition of a Ninja course locally, according to Laketown program administrators.
On the show, athletes attempt to complete complex obstacle courses as quickly as possible. Some local individuals have competed on the show and a spin-off has been launched where kids compete.
With obstacle courses, participants must run, jump, climb, crawl, dodge, swing on ropes and problem solve in order to make it through. The courses are naturally appealing to children, Ninja sports enthusiasts say.
With the expansion of the Ninja course, Lakaetown Gymnastics can now serve a whole new demographic of people while providing a fun, challenging and active obstacle course experience. In addition to its regular gymnastics and parkour obstacle course programming, Laketown Gymnastics now offers weekly Ninja classes for youth through age 18.
In the near future the gym hopes to add Ninja open gyms, Ninja birthday parties, adult and family Ninja classes as well as team building experiences.
“We had a full house at an open house to celebrate our grand opening and have loved seeing new families and new students come through our doors with the opening of the ninja course,” said gym administrator Stephanie Wambeke.
Contact frontdesk@laketowngym.org to let Laketown Gym know how you would like to utilize the course. Come try the warped wall!
